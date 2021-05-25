When is Memorial Day 2021? This year, Memorial Day falls on Monday, May 31. It’s a day of remembrance and long-needed get-togethers. It’s also a big day for savings. Memorial Day sales provide the perfect opportunity to stock up on new items for the home, including furniture, electronics, appliances, and sleepwear. Locking down the best grill for those hot dogs (tofu or otherwise) wouldn’t hurt either.



You don’t need to spend your holiday weekend in big department stores to take advantage of the Memorial Day 2021 deals. There are tons of great online deals… We’ve done the research to find the best deals online out there while you kick back with a cold drink and an irresponsible amount of potato salad.

How to find the best Memorial Day sales in 2021

As with most holiday sales, you’ll want to have an idea of what it is you’re looking for so that you don’t get too overwhelmed by all the products out there. This way, you can easily navigate the cheap goods landscape when comparing Amazon deals to those from Best Buy or Walmart.

This Memorial Day 2021 summer sale squad includes familiar players like Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, and Target. If you’re looking for some more upscale furniture, Wayfair has some great options this year. And of course, since Memorial Day is the not-so-subtle official start of the summer season, know that there will be plenty of exciting deals on all things outdoor. That includes some of the best patio furniture prices you’ll see until Fall, and the best hammock deals for when a lounge chair just won’t cut it.

Memorial Day deals for the grill master and appliance fiend

With summer unofficially upon us, it’s time to upgrade your outdoor gear. Quality doesn’t come cheap, however, so if you want the best patio heater, the best gas grill, or even the best outdoor TV, you have to know where to look for the best Memorial Day sales.

Best Memorial Day deals online from Target:

This year, Target is offering up to 25% off on furniture when you purchase online.

If you’re in the market for some new dining or living room chairs, check out the Ventura Upholstered Accent Chair, now at $176 (was $220), or this Layton Faux Leather Accent Chair, now at $200 (was $250). Target’s offering some great items in their clearance section, including this gorgeous Sollerod Console Table and the Threshold Caroline Tufted Ottoman.

Memorial Day sales for all things technology

Memorial Day is a sleeper holiday for electronics and gadget sales. If you were looking for a sign to invest in some new tech gadgets, or update your outdated versions, here it is. This Memorial Day, Best Buy is offering some of the best TV deals, and many others across a wide range of products. Keep in mind that Best Buy has an official Memorial Day Sale on the actual date itself—May 31—but you can get an idea of what deals will be featured below.

This year’s deals include a bevy of fun gadgets that you can put to good use right away. You can buy an unnecessarily powerful Bluetooth speaker for $100 off and finally achieve your dream of making your neighbors call the cops solely because you’re blasting Hall and Oats too loudly. You can upgrade to a real smartwatch instead of pretending your 1980s Casio can totally connect to your phone. Perhaps most importantly, you can get the obnoxiously large TV your living room truly deserves.

You also shouldn’t sleep on the laptop and Chromebook deals. We’re just getting into summer, but back-to-school season will come up quickly and demand is going to be high. With many discounts well over $100, now is a great time to buy.

Best Buy Memorial Day sales:

While Best Buy's official Memorial Day Sale doesn't start until the 31st, they have some exciting featured deals already up for grabs.

The major retailer is offering up to $500 on top-brand appliances like this LG High Efficiency Stackable Smart Front-Load Washer (hello, $400 dollars off!) and this LG Over-the-Range Microwave ($100 dollars off). Plus, you can find other items like the Samsung 70’’ Smart TV for $100 dollars less, iRobot’s Roomba e5 for $50 dollars less, and the Ninja Digital Air Fryer for $20 dollars off. Make sure to check back on the 31st for updated Memorial Day deals!

Sony – 55″ Class BRAVIA XR A80J Series OLED 4K UHD Smart Google TV All the hype you’ve heard about OLED TVs is true. Each pixel in this 55-inch 4K screen is lit by its own LED, which can turn all the way off when it needs to. As a result, you get darker black levels and a contrasty picture that truly pops. The built-in Google TV software supports just about every popular streaming app you could want, and its advanced upscaling feature can make just about any type of content look good, including that DVD of Mallrats you’ve had since the ‘90s. Right now you can save $400 and get the TV for $1,900. Best Buy BUY NOW

Weatherproof Design This anti-glare LCD screen is designed for outdoor entertainment on your patio, deck, or yard. With 4K Ultra-High Definition, climate-resistant design, and a vivid picture, you can bring the drive-in theatre right to your yard. Right now you can save $600. Amazon BUY NOW

Set-Top Streaming Champ With a new and improved quad-core processor, crisp Dolby Vision picture, a lost remote finder, and headphone jack, this pick features high-tech additions for a seamless streaming experience. Save $30 today and get it for $69. Amazon BUY NOW

Apple Watch 3 At just $169, this is the cheapest you’re going to find a non-refurbished Apple Watch. The smaller 38mm space grey case gives it a more inconspicuous look and won’t mash into your hand when you’re suffering through a set of burpees at the gym. If you want to step up to the slightly larger 42mm version, that one is on-sale for $199, which is $30 off. Walmart BUY NOW

JVC 24-Inch HD LED TV For just under $70, this 720p HD TV could go just about anywhere in your home you’ve always wanted a TV. Put it on the kitchen counter to watch YouTub while you bake or install it in the garage to entertain yourself while you’re building artisanal birdhouses to sell on Etsy. It has a pair of HDMI ports as well as a USB connection, so you can plug in just about any streaming box you want. Walmart BUY NOW

Memorial Day sales on home appliances

Does your fridge have a window in the door to let you see inside and make your kitchen feel like the most convenient convenience store of all time? Can you preheat your convection oven with a smartphone app or smart assistant? Can your washer eradicate a ketchup stain so egregious that it basically ruined an entire family photo? You could have all of this and more with upgraded appliances, and there’s no better time to buy them than during the Memorial Day appliance sales.

This year, you can find drastic price reductions in just about every appliance category. That includes major stuff, like fridges, stoves, and launch machines, as well as smaller appliances like stand-alone freezers and microwaves. Put together a whole appliance package from retailers like Whirlpool and you can save up to $1,700, which leaves plenty of room in your Memorial Day budget to treat your barbecue guests to the good hot dogs and the name brand condiments.

Even if your appliances aren’t on their last legs, upgrading now can save you a serious headache later on. When your 11-year-old fridge motor blows up out of the blue in a few months, you’ll be stuck paying higher prices for a replacement after having lost your entire summer stash of freeze pops.

Samsung – 6.3 cu. ft. Front Control Slide-in Electric Range With its convection bake setting, this 36-inch wide range is like having the burliest air fryer you could ever want built right into your stove. It connects to your smartphone via integrated wifi, which means you can pre-heat it and adjust cook times from afar. You can pre-heat it when you’re leaving work and then chuck those pizza rolls in the minute you walk through the door. It even takes commands using popular voice assistants like Google Assistant and Alexa so you can tell it what to do in your best angry Gordon Ramsay chef voice. Preheat to 450 degrees, you donkey! Today, you can get it for $70 off.

Memorial Day deals for home furniture and bedding

Home decor is hot this year. Both indoor and outdoor furniture is available at steep summer sales. You won’t want to miss out on the best Memorial Day sales, which include great finds from mattresses and bed sheets at Overstock and Haven to coffee tables and house items at Target.

Best deals online from Overstock:

Don’t miss out the perfect change to update your living room or bedroom by purchasing a discounted Safavieh Rug, with incredible choices like this Tulum Bora Moroccan Boho Rug with sales starting at a mere $18 dollars. Note that some of their Memorial Day sales end in just a few days, so be sure to order quickly!

Best online deals from Lowes:

Lowes is offering Memorial Day deals on outdoor power equipment, grills, patio, lawn & garden, appliances, paint, outdoor play & pool, and summer hosting.

This Memorial Day, save $50 on a classic Weber Genesis II grill, or $71 on the Pit Boss Pellet Grill if you buy before June 2. You can also get up to 20% off select patio sets and other accessories, like this Leisure Made Patio Set. Or snag some fun fairy lights like these Portfolio Incandescent Lights at a great discount before June 4!

When is Memorial Day? Don’t let the big day pass you by! Memorial Day lands on the last Monday of May. This year, Memorial Day 2021 is on Monday, May 31, 2021.

What is Memorial Day?

Wondering what is Memorial Day? Memorial Day is a US federal holiday that honors those that died while serving in the United States military. Since 1971 it has been recognized as an important holiday, and banks, post offices, most schools and offices are closed.

Why do we celebrate Memorial Day?

We celebrate Memorial Day to honor the men and women who have given their lives while in the armed services, particularly to commemorate those who died in battle. Memorial Day is an American holiday and is typically celebrated with parades led by local fire and police departments. Sometimes families or individuals will visit a cemetery to visit a fallen soldier or soldiers. Since Memorial Day happens at the start of summer, many people also celebrate with outdoors BBQs and parties.

Don’t forget to catch the best Memorial Day deals of 2021

Don’t miss out on some of the best Memorial Day deals you can find for 2021 with some of your favorite retailers. To celebrate the important holiday, shop to your heart’s delight either online or in-person at the big department stores like Target, Amazon, Best Buy, and Overstock. You’ll be able to find great online deals on things like furniture, appliances, mattresses, and more among our list of Memorial Day sales.

