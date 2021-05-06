Ahh, cats. Drowsy creatures. They sleep an average of 15 hours per day (boy, that sounds nice), sometimes even up to 20 hours a day (okay, maybe that’s a little excessive). That’s a lot of time lying down! Yet they do it in the most inconvenient spots…right on top of your DVD player, on a bathroom rug, or maybe smack dab in the middle of that laundry you really should have put away. Before you know it, your cat is curled up on your pillow and you have to wrestle a snoozing beast when you need to get some sleep of your own. One of the best cat beds is what you need.

There’s nothing wrong with letting a cat sleep in your bed, of course. But depending on your cat’s habits, it may be disruptive to your wellness if you have a cat that starts zooming around the bedroom in the middle of the night or waking you up too early in the morning by pawing at your face. One good way to lure cats away from spaces that are in the way or dangerous is to make sure they have comfortable, appropriate spots to sleep. But with so many options, how do you choose? Never fear; we’ll break it down and show you the best cat beds for felines of different ages, sizes, and personalities.

How do you get a cat to sleep in a new cat bed?

So let’s say you pick out the perfect cat bed, you bring it home, you open it up and enthusiastically show it to your cat, and…your cat looks at it quizzically for a few seconds before snubbing it and going right back to sleep in the middle of the floor. It happens! And it’s possible you just have a stubborn cat who doesn’t like that bed (you may have to try a couple of styles before landing on just the right one), but it’s also possible that you just need to do a little extra coaxing and prep work to figure it out.

To start, make sure you’re placing the bed in a place the cat already likes. If you have to start in the middle of the floor, then that’s where to start—and then slowly work it over to a better spot over the course of a few days or weeks once the cat becomes attached to it. If your cat typically likes being up off the floor, then try it on top of a couch or chair. There are also cat hammock beds that can lift your cat just a few inches off the ground. You’ll also want to associate the bed with positive things: good smells, treats, affection. Sprinkle a little catnip on it, and offer treats when the cat hops into the bed. You can also try putting a piece of the cat’s favorite human’s clothing in the bed to start—a T-shirt, scarf, or something similar that smells like that person.

Covered cat beds are best for felines who crave some “alone time.” Especially if you have an active household with other pets and children or guests, a shy cat may take to hiding under a bed or couch or another weird underfoot place to sleep—and that can be a recipe for danger. Another benefit to beds that have some sort of cover is that it can be easier to introduce new cats or kittens to a household if they have a spot of their own to escape to, rather than fighting for territory with other pets.

Best cat cave bed: MEOWFIA Premium Felt Cat Cave

These handmade cat cave beds are approximately 19 inches by 19 inches by 12 inches with an 8-inches opening and can be collapsed into a more traditional open bed, or used popped up into their intended cave shape. They’re roomy enough even for big cats and provide privacy and comfort. They’re felted in Nepal and come in several colors and designs to complement your room’s decor.

Covered cat beds take different forms: some are structured, like a cave bed, and some are more like sleeping bags. Others nestle in your home like a piece of modern furniture, offering your pet a safe haven without providing an eyesore.

Best wicker cat bed: Kordes Cozy Wicker Cat Bed

With a removable (and washable) pillow, this is a low-maintenance option that just needs to be wiped clean from time to time. This one is best for small cats. It’s also made to be used as a scratching post, so it serves a dual purpose.

Marshmallow cat beds are extremely soft and furry and can be easy on joints for older cats. Cats often like to knead these types, and they’re usually machine washable.

Best marshmallow cat bed: BODISEINT Modern Soft Plush Round Pet Bed

This donut-shaped marshmallow cat bed is made of high-loft recycled polyester fiber covered in faux fur, and it comes in four sizes (small, medium, large, and extra-large) and eight colors (mostly neutral tones…and pink!). It’s machine washable and dryable; in fact, the manufacturer specifies that it should not be air-dried or you risk matting the faux fur.

Depending on your cat’s preferences, you might look into covered or uncovered cat beds, heated or unheated beds. You can also look into a hanging cat bed, or cat window bed, to provide your cats with a higher-up view, especially if they like peering outside or stretching out in the warmth of the sunlight. Or just give the cat a personal “sofa”—somewhere impossibly plush to stretch out.

Best domed cat bed: Haru Haru Furball Cat Sofa

An attractive design, this Haru Haru cat bed has many features going for it: there’s a removable pad that you can wash separately from the main bed, there’s a hanging toy to keep your cat occupied, the bottom is moisture-resistant and non-slip, and it comes in two sizes (small for cats up to 12 pounds, or medium for cats up to 18 pounds). It’s soft but well-made, an accommodating shape, and the whole thing can be machine washed and dried.

Cats love to play it cool, but they don’t like to get cold. Don’t be fooled: all that fur isn’t the end-all and be-all of warmth retention. A thermal pad can help.

Best cat bed on a budget: Furhaven ThermaNAP Quilted Faux-Fur Self-Warming Mat

A self-warming cat bed means that it helps a cat retain its body heat. This one has a reflective thermal sheet insulated in between polyester fiber layers to reflect heat back to the cat’s body. It’s just a simple rectangular pad, no raised sides or covers, and it’s machine washable. It comes in small (17 inches by 22 inches) or large (36 inches by 24 inches) and has a quilted faux-fur sleep surface.

Best cat beds FAQ: people also ask

Do cats like their own beds?

Cats who aren’t used to their own space may be skeptical—they’re creatures of habit, and they tend to stake out their favorite spots on their own and stick to them. A new bed with unfamiliar scents and texture may not be an immediate hit, which is why it’s important to help them get familiar with the bed by using treats and other positive associations. But most cats are very happy to have their own space once they take to it. Be patient.

What kind of beds do cats like best?

There’s no single right answer to the type of bed most cats like best. Some cats like to sleep curled up, while others prefer to be sprawled out, so pay attention to that when selecting a size and shape. Some cats want to feel as enveloped as humans do under sheets and blankets—that’s when a sleeping bag style can come in handy. Others prefer to be hidden away in a tent-like structure or cat cave bed, and others prefer to be out in the open in something like a marshmallow cat bed or simple pad. And if you have more than one cat, sometimes they like to share their beds and snuggle up together, while others definitely do not! There can be some trial and error involved in finding the best cat beds.

Are heated cat beds safe?

There are two types of heated cat beds: self-warming and electric. Self-warming beds just include a thermal layer in the middle to reflect and retain warmth; there’s no electricity or other heat source involved, so there’s nothing potentially unsafe. With electric heated cat beds, they are generally safe with a few caveats: You’ll want to look for one that turns on only when your cat is in the bed and turns off afterward. Heated cat beds use low-watt, low-temperature heating elements that are meant to get warm, but not hot. Still, there is a risk of burn injuries if something goes wrong, such as if there isn’t enough padding surrounding the heating element. Watch carefully to make sure padding layers have not shifted or degraded over time. Cats that have very limited mobility should not use heated models because they may be unable to get up and move if it gets too hot. Also, look for chew-resistant cords, and be sure the heated bed has earned safety certifications.

The final word on the best cat beds

Giving your cat a spot of its own to rest can be a great gift for your beloved pet. Just like with humans, cats get better sleep when they’re feeling comfortable and secure. Also just like with humans, the best cat bed for one cat may not be right for another—they have different needs both physically and psychologically. But whether you wind up with a cave bed, a marshmallow cat bed, a self-warming cat bed, or something else, your furry friend will drift off to slumberland in cozy contentment in the best cat beds.