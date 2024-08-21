Match paint colors in seconds with this must-have DIY tool

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Did anybody mention that becoming a homeowner would turn you into a full-time DIYer? Renters aren’t immune, either. A scuff in your living room paint? That’s annoying enough. But a broken tile in your bathroom, and you don’t know the exact color to replace it? That’s a migraine (and your security deposit is gone).

This color-matching tool won’t touch up your paint or replace your tile for you, but it can help you find the perfect match without the usual guesswork. Grab the Nix Mini 3 here for $79.99 (reg. $97).

How is this different from taking a picture with my phone?

You could try taking a picture of your scuffed wall or chipped tile and bringing it into the hardware store to find a color match…but you’re asking for someone to point out a noticeable difference next time they come over.

The Nix Mini 3 paint scanner is much more advanced than your phone’s camera. It blocks out all ambient light and uses a pre-calibrated LED to grab an accurate reading. Then, you can view matches to over 200,000 name-brand paint colors on the Nix Toolkit iOS or Android app. That’s a lot easier, isn’t it? And you won’t have a mismatched splotch of paint on your wall.

As for your chipped tile, the process isn’t as black and white as the paint. Start by viewing the app’s RGB, HEX, and CMYK color codes and see if you can find any close tile matches online. Or, pay a temporary subscription through Nix to access Pantone, RAL, or NCS color systems to find closer options.

Try using the Nix Mini 3 for sewing, upholstery, interior design, renovation, or graphic design projects. Once you have the gadget, you’ll be inspired to use it all around your home.

Grab the Nix Mini 3 digital color scanner for $79.99 (reg. $97) and save 17%.

