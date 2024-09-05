Dust off those old reels, it’s time to embarrass your parents on Facebook

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Your grandparents’ wedding dance, your parents’ horrible fashion choices, and those awkward family vacations are just sitting in a box of old film reels in your attic. Instead of letting them collect dust for eternity, why not bust them out and relive some family memories?

This trendy Kodak gadget ends the need to pull out the old projector—also digitizing your old film as you watch. That means you can embarrass Mom and Dad on Facebook. While that’s priceless, you can get it here for $349.99 (reg. $399.99).

How does it work?

You don’t need to know anything about old film to operate this digitizer—just that it’s 8mm wide. Grab a ruler or ask your parents what size the film is (they’ll remember the good old days and drone on about them, too).

Then, load your full reel onto one end of the Kodak gadget, grab the loose end of the film, and feed it along the guided bolts. You’ll see where the digitization happens. On the machine, you can adjust the exposure, clarity, or tint of the picture before watching the home movie on the built-in screen.

Here’s the best part: Trying not to laugh at Mom or Dad’s terrible ‘80s haircut or your grandma’s Hawaii vacation outfit in 1080p resolution. Those are going right on Facebook as soon as you have them on your phone. The digitizer works at two frames per second, so you’ll have them in no time.

Speaking of which, you can save everything to an SD card (not included) or connect the Kodak gadget to your computer to transfer everything over. Happy posting.

