Discover incredible performance and value with the HP Pavilion desktop, now just $350

Are you in the market for a high-performance desktop that won’t break the bank? Look no further than the HP Pavilion Desktop (TP01-3003w). Ready to redefine your computing experience, it’s available at the unbelievable price of $349.99, down from the regular price of $599. This is a limited-time offer you don’t want to miss.

At the heart of the HP Pavilion Desktop is the powerful Intel Core i5-12400 processor, designed to easily handle everything from everyday tasks to demanding applications. Whether you’re working on spreadsheets, streaming high-definition content, or gaming, it offers a seamless and responsive experience.

The desktop is considered a new, open-box item, which is typically excess store inventory still in new condition. These types of items undergo testing to certify their newness but may come in different packaging.

This HP Pavilion Desktop comes equipped with 12GB of RAM, providing you with the speed and efficiency you need to multitask without any lag. Say goodbye to slow load times and hello to a smoother workflow. Additionally, the 512GB SSD offers ample storage space for all your files, photos, videos, and apps while also delivering faster boot times and quicker access to your data.

It comes pre-installed with Windows 11 Home, Microsoft’s latest home operating system. Enjoy a fresh interface and various innovative features designed to enhance your productivity and creativity. It also comes with a wireless white keyboard and mouse combo. However, the monitor is not included.

This sleek, modern-looking EPEAT Silver-registered desktop is also ENERGY STAR certified for the more eco-conscious users.

Take advantage of this special offer and bring home a high-quality desktop that delivers on all fronts.

Don’t miss the HP Pavilion Desktop TP01-3003w with mouse and keyboard combo for just $349.99, down from the regular price of $599.

