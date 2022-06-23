For DIY lovers, the long, warm months ahead only point to one thing: getting your hands dirty on project after project. For some, that could mean repainting all the rooms in their home or tending to their backyard. For others, it means completing a painting or coming up with unique recipes in the kitchen.

And for tech nerds? Well, you can get down and dirty with some hardware. If you want to spend the summer learning what makes electronics tick, The 2022 Complete Arduino Pioneer Starter Kit and Course Bundle offers an excellent primer. Not only does it feature a mini motherboard that you can tinker with, but it also packs courses that will beef up your understanding of creating tech projects from scratch.

This bundle packs the resources you need to build fun electronics projects. How fun, you ask? For starters, you’ll put together Annoy-A-Buddy, a tool that chirps at random time intervals and annoys anyone near it. You’ll also get to learn how to put together a collision warning system that determines how close you are from hitting an object, a color gauge that notifies the user how much time is left or how full something is in a visual way, and a night light that can prove to be useful for late-night trips to the bathroom.

Serious, more complex projects are available, too. You can try your hand at creating a water leak detector, an RGB controller, a kitchen timer, and even a Tone Man that plays up to 88 different musical notes.

Whatever your skill level is, there is sure to be a project that you’ll have fun building, and the best part is you’ll also be learning by doing.

The 2022 Complete Arduino Pioneer Starter Kit and Course Bundle normally goes for $199, but you can get it on sale for $99.99 for a limited time.

Prices subject to change.