Doing our part to tackle climate change has never been more urgent—making our actions to head off the consequences of our daily lives necessary. The U.S. Energy Information Administration’s annual power industry report has reported the average electricity customer experienced seven hours and 20 minutes without power in 2021, with more than five of those hours (72%) emanating from momentous weather events like wildfires, hurricanes, and snowstorms. As natural disasters become more frequent and severe, you must have a backup plan in case of an emergency.

The EcoFlow DELTA Power Station brings dynamic power and versatility to all of your charging needs with its innovative technology and it helps you tackle better energy conservation in 2023. The best part is the power station is now price-dropped at nearly 30 percent off for the Same You, New Green Mindset event.

Recognized as one of the most technically advanced power station brands and successfully funded on Kickstarter, The EcoFlow DELTA Power Station packs quite the punch for mobile efficiency. Equipped with impressive X-Stream Technology, a game-changing capability that recharges at ten times the speed of standard power stations, the generator simultaneously powers up to 13 devices.

Its impressive eco-friendly construction is lithium-ion battery-operated with 1,260Wh and six 1,800 AC outlets and emits no carbon emissions or irritating noises. Solar panels can fully recharge it in approximately four hours and through a 12/24V carport in less than 10 hours—seamlessly rebooting for the next usage round. The highly intuitive display allows you to keep track of all your essential electronics and appliances effortlessly while at home or on off-the-grid adventures with family and friends.

EcoFlow DELTA’s user-friendly interface equips you with a generous power supply during any emergency or electricity-free destination—bringing you peace of mind when you need it most. Its various connection ports allow for versatility and wide-range compatibility for devices of all kinds—including laptops, smartphones, earbuds, medical appliances, stereo systems, cooking tools, power tools, and more.

Amplify your eco-friendly frame of mind into the next year and be prepared for the unexpected with the EcoFlow DELTA Power Station. Regularly priced at $1,399, you can purchase this powerful device that provides clean, quiet, and renewable power at $400 off and $999 (with no coupon code required). But act fast—this offer ends January 9.

