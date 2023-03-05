We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Many of the unique tech products featured in the 2023 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) aim to lessen our carbon footprint on the planet. Even the smallest lifestyle changes or habits can positively contribute to helping the environment. If you’re looking to go greener, consider investing in a portable power station that can run on solar energy.

Whether you need a charging source on the go or a source of power in case of an emergency, the EcoFlow DELTA power station is an excellent choice. This CES-featured device uses solar or car power to recharge quickly for a reduced price of $1,095 (reg. $1,399)—no coupon needed.

Charge efficiently

Successfully funded on Kickstarter, the EcoFlow DELTA is potentially the new standard for portable power stations. Charge up to 13 of your devices at once with six 1800W AC outlets that power most home appliances, heavy-duty DIY tools, and many other electronic devices. Simply charge up the power station with solar power in roughly four hours or with a 12/24V car charger in about ten hours.

The manufacturer claims that their patent X-Stream technology allows the power station to recharge at ten times the speed of most other power stations on the market, recharging from 0 to 80 percent in as little as one hour. Necessary charging cables are included, but the solar panels themselves are not. The Delta’s portable size of approximately 16” by 11” makes it a wonderful companion for road trips, camping, or projects around the yard. You could even use it to power home appliances during a blackout. With your purchase, you will receive a bag that can make its portability even easier.

Conveniently help the environment

With the option to charge using solar energy, you may be helping out the environment. Solar power is infinitely renewable, noiseless, and easy to access. It could also be more reliable than other forms of energy like gas-powered generators, as gas can run out and leave you stuck in an emergency.

Stay charged with the EcoFlow Delta Portable Power Station for only $1,095 (reg. $1,399) through March 5 at 11:59 p.m. PST.

Prices subject to change.