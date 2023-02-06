Anker’s latest portable charger is on sale even before its release
Between Anker and Amazon, it’s easy to find a portable charger for cheap right now.
We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›
Portable chargers are never out of season. Whether your phone is always running low on charge or it’s a particularly busy day and you need more juice for your last meeting, a portable charger makes a great safety blanket. They’re especially useful in the winter months, when batteries seem to drain even faster than usual. Anker’s portable batteries charge consistently, hold up to the worst of daily life, and fit easily into a purse, backpack, or even a pocket.
Anker is currently offering sales on a large portion of their inventory. It has a wide range of chargers, from older models at cheaper prices with fewer functions, but also have many fancy new models with interesting innovations, like the MagGo battery that allows for wireless charging.
Our top pick, however, has to be their upcoming release: the Anker 733 Power Bank, which features not just Anker’s signature sleek look and fast charging capabilities, but doubles as a regular wall outlet. If you’re at home, use it exactly like a normal wall charger, but grab it when you’re heading out to take advantage of the 10,000 mAh battery wherever and whenever you want. The 733 will retail for $100 at release, but a preorder will set you back just $70.
- Anker 733 Power Bank (featured) $70 (was $100)
- Anker 747 Power Bank $153 (was $180)
- Anker 737 Power Bank (PowerCore 26K for Laptop) $136 (was $160)
- Anker 737 Power Bank (PowerCore 24K) $110 (was $150)
- Anker 521 Magnetic Battery $30 (was $40)
- Anker 525 Power Bank $51 (was $60)
- Anker 537 Power Bank $98 (was $140)
- Anker 633 Magnetic Battery $64 (was $80)
- Anker 622 Magnetic Battery (MagGo) $45 (was $60)
- Anker 337 Power Bank $60 (was $70)
More charging deals
There are, of course, more options available. Amazon has a good collection of portable chargers, and many of them are also on sale at the moment.
- Mregb Solar Power Bank, Solar Charger, 42800mAh Power Bank $30 (was $80)
- Solar-Charger-Power-Bank – Portable Charger, 43800mAh Qc3.0 Fast Charging $45 (was $100)
- Solar Power Bank 36000mAh, Solar Charger Qi Wireless Built in $34 (was $70)
- Solar Charger 25000mAh, Hiluckey Outdoor USB C Portable Power Bank $38 (was $57)
- Solar Power Bank, Solar Charger 38800mAh, Qi Wireless Charger $20 (was $80)
- Power-Bank-Solar-Portable-Charger – 40000mAh Power Bank Large Capacity $30 (was $198)
- Feeke Solar-Charger-Power-Bank – 36800mAh Portable Charger $20 (was $60)
- Portable Charger with Built-In Cables and AC Wall Plug, VRURC 10000mAh $30 (was $37)
- LOVELEDI Portable-Charger-Power-Bank – 15000mAh Dual USB Power Bank $16 (was $70)
- LOVELEDI Portable-Charger-Power-Bank – 2 Pack 15000mAh Dual USB Power Bank $20 (was $99)
- ROMOSS 30000mAh Power Bank Sense 8+, 18W PD USB C Portable Charger $32 (was $40)
- TG90 Mini Power Bank 4500mah Portable Charger with Built in Cable $23 (was $40)
- Charmast USB C Portable Charger Power Bank, Battery Pack 5000mAh $18 (was $30)
- INIU Portable Charger, 22.5W 20000mAh USB C $28 (was $65)
- Baseus Power Bank, 65W 20000mAh Laptop Portable Charger $51 (was $80)