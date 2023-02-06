We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Portable chargers are never out of season. Whether your phone is always running low on charge or it’s a particularly busy day and you need more juice for your last meeting, a portable charger makes a great safety blanket. They’re especially useful in the winter months, when batteries seem to drain even faster than usual. Anker’s portable batteries charge consistently, hold up to the worst of daily life, and fit easily into a purse, backpack, or even a pocket.

Anker is currently offering sales on a large portion of their inventory. It has a wide range of chargers, from older models at cheaper prices with fewer functions, but also have many fancy new models with interesting innovations, like the MagGo battery that allows for wireless charging.

Our top pick, however, has to be their upcoming release: the Anker 733 Power Bank, which features not just Anker’s signature sleek look and fast charging capabilities, but doubles as a regular wall outlet. If you’re at home, use it exactly like a normal wall charger, but grab it when you’re heading out to take advantage of the 10,000 mAh battery wherever and whenever you want. The 733 will retail for $100 at release, but a preorder will set you back just $70.

There are, of course, more options available. Amazon has a good collection of portable chargers, and many of them are also on sale at the moment.