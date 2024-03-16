We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

If you want to introduce more variety in the content you capture, you ought to invest in a camera drone. It offers a great—and surprisingly easy—way of elevating (literally) your photos and videos, taking them from hundreds of feet above ground. A drone can produce stunning and unique shots in a way your smartphone can’t, even when aided by a gimbal or a dolly.

The good news is a high-quality camera drone doesn’t require a significant investment. For starters, this 4K Dual-Camera Drone, which also happens to be beginner-friendly, is on sale for just $69.97 through March 17, just over 40 percent off its original retail price.

As you can tell by its name, this drone is equipped with not just one, but two HD cameras. On its front is a 4K camera that supports a remote 90-degree control angle, while on its bottom is a camera with a 120-degree wide angle. This combination allows for enhanced flexibility with the way you shoot, and multiplies your creative options, too. It also packs intelligent features like a 360-degree flip, fixed-point flight, headless mode, and gravity control, so it has no problem taking fixed and adventurous shots.

If you’re worried about stability, this drone comes with a precise locking height that keeps it stable when capturing content, and its optical flow positioning maintains it in a hovering state, allowing the bottom camera to track and capture the subject accurately. Three-way obstacle avoidance is also available, making it capable of perceiving the distance of navigating around distractions, so you won’t find the drone randomly hitting objects and stuck where it’s not supposed to.

In terms of ease of use, the drone also features gesture control, allowing you to operate it with just your hands. There’s one key start/stop that holds it in place, and LED superlights are built into the body, ensuring your drone is always within sight.

This 4K Dual-Camera Drone for Beginners normally retails for $119, but through March 17, you can score it on sale for $69.97, no coupon needed.

