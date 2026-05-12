The Panasonic LUMIX L10 is the latest model in the compact camera renaissance

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If you’ve tried to buy a Canon G7X or a Fujifilm X100V-series camera lately, you may already know that advanced compact cameras have made a real comeback. It’s not a full-on boom like the early 2000s, when every manufacturer cranked them out by the dozen, but there’s real demand for small cameras that produce high-quality images outside what a typical smartphone can pull off. Panasonic has introduced the new LUMIX L10 to court that growing audience, and the result is a very promising (if a little familiar) looking camera designed to handle just about every typical photography scenario.

The L10 ships in June for $1,499 in black or silver, with a limited $1,599 Titanium Gold special edition for LUMIX’s 25th anniversary. At its core is a Leica DC Vario-Summilux 24-75mm F1.7-2.8 zoom mounted to a 20.4-megapixel Four Thirds sensor, a pairing anyone who shot with the popular LX100 II compact will recognize on sight. The body lands between Fujifilm’s APS-C X100VI and Canon’s 1-inch G7X Mark III on both sensor size and price, slotting into territory Panasonic hasn’t covered since the LX100 II went off the menu.

The Leica zoom and Four Thirds sensor

An F1.7 maximum aperture at the wide end and F2.8 at the long end is unusual for a compact zoom at this price tier, and most compact zooms taper to a slower aperture as they extend. This one holds wide across the 24-75mm range. The same lens formula appeared on the LX100 II and powers Leica’s current D-Lux 8, though neither pairs it with a 779-point Phase Hybrid AF system. The manual aperture ring on the precision-machined metal barrel lets you change apertures without diving into a menu, and AF macro from 3 cm at the wide end opens up close-up work.

The 4/3-type BSI CMOS sensor sits in a useful spot in the size hierarchy. It’s almost twice the area of the 1-inch chip in the Canon G7X line and noticeably smaller than the APS-C sensor in the Fujifilm X100VI. The 20.4-megapixel effective resolution comes from a 26.5-megapixel total count, because the L10 uses a multi-aspect sensor design that maintains a consistent angle of view across 4:3, 3:2, and 16:9. Switching aspect ratios doesn’t recompose your shot, which is a quietly useful feature for anyone working between print and social. Dynamic Range Boost adds shadow detail in still images, though Panasonic hasn’t specified the stop count.

Fast AF, 30 fps burst

Phase Hybrid AF spreads 779 focus points across the frame, with AI-based subject recognition that covers eyes, faces, bodies, animals, vehicles, and what Panasonic calls Urban Sports. That last category is the catch-all for skateboarding, BMX, parkour, and the kind of action you’ll find in Mountain Dew commercials. Burst tops out at 30 fps with the electronic shutter and 11 fps with the mechanical, fast enough to catch peak action without abandoning a tactile shutter feel. POWER O.I.S. handles stabilization, though Panasonic hasn’t quoted a CIPA-rated stop count yet.

Composition runs through a 2.36-million-dot OLED viewfinder and a 1.84-million-dot free-angle monitor that flips out for waist-level or vertical shooting. Both displays support a vertical UI, a nod to anyone shooting primarily for phone-format video and social.

Color science from camera to phone

REAL TIME LUT (look up table) is Panasonic’s in-camera color system, and the L10 makes it easier to use than past models did. A dedicated LUT button on the body gives one-press access, and up to two LUTs can be layered for more complex grades. Two new film-inspired Photo Styles ship as defaults: L.Classic for soft, muted tones, and L.ClassicGold for warmer amber highlights with a nostalgic contrast curve. It’s similar to Fujifilm’s film “recipes” which apply specific looks to images as you shoot.

Magic LUT in the LUMIX Lab app uses AI color analysis to generate a custom LUT from a reference photo. Find an image whose color treatment you like, the app builds a profile, and you can load it back into the camera as a REAL TIME LUT. RAW editing, MP4 (Lite) clips for social sharing, and high-speed wired transfer all live in the same app. The Lab workflow pushes a step that traditionally lived in Lightroom or DaVinci onto the phone where most readers actually edit now.

Pricing across three colorways

Black and silver L10s ship in June for $1,499, both wearing a saffiano leather-textured finish over a magnesium alloy front case. At 508g with battery, card, and hot shoe cover, the body sits between a small mirrorless rig and a true pocket camera in carry weight. Panasonic is pricing the L10 about $100 below Leica’s D-Lux 8, which uses the same Leica zoom formula in a different chassis.

The Titanium Gold special edition arrives at $1,599 in limited quantities, primarily through the Panasonic Store. The kit adds a special edition lens hood, a leather strap, a threaded shutter button, and a gold-themed menu system that carries the finish from the body into the UI. The rear branding sits in a position visible only to whoever is holding the camera. The $100 premium covers the accessories and cosmetic upgrades.



The standard black L10 carries the saffiano leather-textured finish in a flat, professional matte. It ships with the standard kit and is the configuration most likely to show up on retailer shelves at launch. The Lab app, REAL TIME LUT, dedicated LUT button, and Leica DC Vario-Summilux zoom are all standard. We’re working to get one in for a full review.



The silver L10 is mechanically identical to the black model at $1,499 and leans into the LX100 II nostalgia for buyers who remember the original. It’s the same color treatment Panasonic favored across the LX100 series, and the rangefinder-adjacent look Leica has long favored for its M-line cameras. The silver model ships in June alongside the black.



The 25th anniversary Titanium Gold edition runs $1,599 and includes a special edition lens hood, a leather strap, a threaded shutter button, and a gold-themed menu system that carries the finish from the body into the interface. The rear branding is positioned to be visible only to the person holding the camera. Limited quantities ship through the Panasonic Store in June.