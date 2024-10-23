This is the MacBook Air that converted me from being a PC fan

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

For years, I’ve been the most loyal PC fan on the planet … aside from the occasional glance into the Apple Store, of course. What? It’s hard not to appreciate a MacBook’s sleek design and smooth performance, although it does come at a steep cost.

I was prepared to never switch sides in the PC vs. Mac debate, but, well, I did. Why? Because I found a refurbished MacBook Air on sale for $514.99 (reg. $1,4999) that comes with the coveted M1 chip. This 65% discount was too good to pass up, especially since it’s a better price than what Amazon or Walmart currently offer!

Refurbished vs. used

I’ll admit that shopping refurbished gave me some pause, but I did do my research. Though this MacBook Air is pre-owned, it doesn’t look like it since it’s in Grade “A,” near-mint condition. You probably couldn’t tell the difference between this laptop and a brand-new model. And since it’s only four years old, the design is still modern and I was able to update its software to macOS Sequoia.

Why the M1 chip converted me from my PC

While my beloved PCs had the Intel Core i3, i5, and i7 processors, they didn’t quite have the performance or speed of Apple’s first-ever silicon, the M1 chip. TL;DR: This development was revolutionary—this processor is up to 3.5x faster than my previous Intel-based laptop.

I hate to admit it, but when you go Mac, you don’t want to go back. Especially because I can now have 10+ Chrome tabs—plus software like Microsoft Office and Adobe—open on my MacBook Air without my device lagging down significantly.

But it’s not just that feature that’s fully convinced me to switch. Check out the other specs that made me ditch my PC:

13.3-inch Retina display that vividly displays my PDFs, slides, photos, and memes.

128GB of storage to hold important work and personal documents securely.

An impressive 18 hours of battery life on a full charge.

A fanless design—meaning my MacBook Air isn’t ‘breathing’ heavily when I’m running multiple apps.

And, of course, I can’t forget how sleek my MacBook Air is. It weighs only 2.8 pounds, meaning I can bring my work, streaming, and browsing practically anywhere without adding too much weight to my bag.

Want to join me in switching to Apple? Grab this price drop for the 2020 MacBook Air with the M1 chip, now $514.99. Don’t wait too long, because inventory is limited!

Apple MacBook Air 13.3″ (2020) M1 MGN63LL/A 8GB RAM 128GB SSD Space Gray (Refurbished)

Only $514.99 at Popular Science

StackSocial prices subject to change.