The 7 best solar power banks to keep devices going on the go in 2024, tested by experts

In our increasingly device-driven, extreme-weather world, solar power banks are just about essential. Just because you go out, or the power does, does not mean systems have to go down. While we’ve named one bank “best overall” (the Goal Zero Sherpa 100AC), that doesn’t necessarily mean that’s the solar phone charger that is right for your situation. You’ll find our picks for the best solar power banks suit a range of scenarios, all of which can be charged via both solar panels or other sources like a wall socket or USB.

How we chose the best solar power banks

I’ve used solar power banks about as extensively as anyone. Over the past four years, I’ve put dozens of products from nearly as many brands through their paces, sometimes spending months at a time relying on solar battery chargers to keep my laptop, camera, lights, minifridge, ebikes, and more going as I’ve road-tripped everywhere between Mexico City and Jasper, BC.

This extensive firsthand experience has been leveraged to review solar power banks for top publications like Popular Science, Popular Mechanics, Thrillist, and more. My livelihood has literally depended on my ability to charge my devices on the go, so I can attest that these are the best solar power banks of 2024.

Best overall: Goal Zero Sherpa 100AC

Specs

Capacity: 95Wh

95Wh Weight: 2.1 lbs

Pros

Super versatile

AC capable

Good wireless charging

Cons

Fan can be a bit loud

The Sherpa 100AC from Goal Zero took our top spot because no other compact power bank is so versatile. Weighing in at just 2 pounds and small enough to slip into a jacket pocket, it has an impressive capacity of 95Wh, which is enough to charge my laptop two-ish times and my phone several. Being AC capable, it has ports for a grounded AC plug, two USB-As, a 100W USB-C, and a 60W USB-C. It charges via USB or solar input, and the wireless phone charger works more reliably than most. The fan can be a bit loud if you’re looking for absolute silence, but not overly so. Super portable and useful in a wide range of situations, it has become my go-to when I’m working on the go.

Best value: BioLite Charge 100 Max

Specs

Capacity: 91.3Wh

91.3Wh Weight: 1.3 lbs

Pros

Great capacity-to-size ratio

100W PD capable

Good wireless charging

Cons

Not AC capable

The BioLite Charge 100 Max is such a great power bank that it rivaled for our best overall spot, but the lack of AC charging slightly reduces its versatility. That being said, it’s hard to beat this capacity-to-size ratio, which makes it ideal for packing a lot of power while backpacking, commuting, or flying. While it’s only the size of one-and-a-half decks of cards and weights just over a pound, it still carries a hefty 91.3Wh capacity, meaning it will charge a phone several times and can even charge a laptop via one of its dual 100W USB-C-PD ports. It also has a 15W USB-C, a 15W USB-A, and reliable wireless charging. I frequently use mine to charge several items at once while camping, such as my phone, Kindle, and watch. And BioLite makes some of our favorite headlamps if you’re preparing for a backcountry outing.

Best eco-friendly: Nimble CHAMP Pro

Specs

Capacity: 20,000mAh

20,000mAh Weight: 13.2 oz.

Pros

Eco-conscious brand

Quality bank all around

Dual ports

Cons

Only USB-C ports

Nimble has made a name for itself thanks to its eco-friendly practices, which involve using 90 percent post-consumer recycled plastic to create their products. What’s more, purchases provide access to the company’s e-waste recycling program, which allows you to responsibly dispose of old devices free of charge. And their CHAMP Pro proves that they can both make a quality product and adhere to environmentally smart manufacturing. It’s a sleek charger with 65W PD capability, capable of charging a laptop once or a phone 2-3 times. It only has ports for USB-C, but it does have two of them allowing for dual device charging, and it comes with a USB-C to A adapter.

Best design: Anker SOLIX C800 Plus

Specs

Capacity: 768Wh

768Wh Weight: 23.14 lbs.

Pros

Cool camping light

Big capacity

Lots of ports

Cons

Large unit not for packs or backpacks

Stepping up to a larger but still portable size is the Anker SOLIX C800 Plus, which features the coolest lighting feature I’ve encountered. While it’s fairly common for power banks to have lighting of some kind, the C800 Plus boasts a telescoping lamp, the pieces of which connect magnetically. So not only is it a substantial power source with plenty of outlet options, but it has this easy-to-set-up and tear-down camp light integrated into it. It recharges from a wall socket fast, or via solar panels or a car port more slowly. It has the capacity to recharge an ebike roughly once, which is why I always pack it along when I’m hitting the trails.

Best rated: Goal Zero Venture 75

Specs

Capacity: 6,400mAh

6,400mAh Weight: 1.28 lbs.

Pros

Good built-in flashlight

Weatherproof

Multiple port options

Cons

PD can be inconsistent

Pretty much everyone who has tried it has loved Goal Zero’s power bank/50 lumens flashlight hybrid, the Venture 75. While it’s designed for backpacks (and perfect for them), I keep mine in my car glove compartment, where it’s always handy to shed some light or charge up my phone or a device. It’ll charge a phone roughly four times and has USB-C and A ports, and though it does have a 60W PD port I’ve found that it can cut out when charging my laptop. With an IP67 Ingress Protection rating, it’s weatherproof, waterproof, and super durable and has held up under my notoriously rough treatment.

Best splurge: Anker SOLIX C1000

Specs

Capacity: 1056Wh

1056Wh Weight: 28.44 lbs.

Pros

Great capacity-to-weight ratio

Lots of ports

Intuitive use

Cons

Largest on the list

If you’re looking to spend a little dough and step up to a larger battery option, I’m a big fan of the C1000 from Anker SOLIX, which offers over 1000Wh of capacity in a package that’s still highly portable. While it’s certainly not going in a pocket or pack, it’s the perfect small power station for bringing along on a camping trip. Not much larger than a shoebox, it doesn’t take up much space in a vehicle, and it’s got plenty of ports and is easy to use. Here again, it’s a great option for eMTB enthusiasts as it will more or less charge up two bikes.

Specs

Capacity: 10,000mAh

10,000mAh Weight: 8.5 oz.

Pros

Built-in cables

Very compact and lightweight

Charge display

Cons

Old iPhone cable may not be useful

Sometimes, you just need a cheap, straightforward power bank that gets the job done, and this bank from Charmast does that with the added bonus of built-in cables, so there’s no need to buy or carry extras. Its integrated USB-A, C, mini, and iPhone cords fit flush into the body making it fit neatly in your pocket or bag, and the modest capacity is enough to charge a phone 2-3 times. The old iPhone cable may not be useful if you don’t have a relevant phone, but as they’re becoming harder to find, it can come in handy at some point.

What to consider when choosing one of the best solar power banks

There are many factors to consider when deciding which solar power bank is right for you. Below are the factors we considered most important when writing this guide.

Capacity

First and foremost, you need a power bank that is large enough to deliver on your power needs or small enough to meet your portability needs. The capacity of small banks is usually rated via milliamp hours (mAh); typically, you’ll need around 3,500mAh to charge a phone once. Large banks and power stations are rated in watt hours (Wh), and for smaller devices, you’ll likely never need more than 1,000Wh. Batteries larger than that are typically used to power appliances and other large electronics.

Charging options

A power bank doesn’t do you much good if it doesn’t have the ports you need. These days, most power banks come with a combination of USB-A and USB-C ports, though some have stepped up to include AC outlets. Some banks also include a wireless charging pad. A growing number of models boast high-output PD ports, which can be used to charge laptops and other larger devices.

As for input ports, they typically charge via either a USB or a dedicated solar plug. Solar panels can typically still be used to charge power banks that don’t have solar inputs, but you may need to get a third-party adapter to go from your panel to the USB.

FAQs

Q: What can be charged with a solar power bank? Solar power banks tend to have lower wattage output and are intended only for charging smaller devices, like phones, headphones, or headlamps. Those with PD output can use special PD wires to charge moderate-draw devices like laptops or tablets. If you want to charge something with an AC plug, you’ll need either a larger power station or a bank with AC capability. Q: Is a battery pack the same thing as a solar power bank? In many cases, yes. Solar power banks are also frequently called portable chargers. Q: Is a solar power bank worth it for everyday use? That depends on the person, but in the modern world where we all carry phones everywhere, I’d say yes. For remote workers or camping enthusiasts who like to use a lot of gear, a quality power bank can be a game changer, allowing you to work and play off the grid for long periods of time. Q: How much does a portable solar power bank cost? Our more rugged, high-capacity picks range from $119 – $999. But you can get a simple rechargeable budget bank for less than $50. You can even get a reasonably priced, drop-proof, heat-resistant cell phone solar charger with built-in panels that can produce some charge in a pinch.

Final thoughts on the best solar power banks

I’ve been a traveling remote worker for well over a decade, and I can’t remember how I got by before quality solar power banks were available. These days, I use them on an almost daily basis, including many of the products listed above. That being the case, I’m constantly looking for the latest options to hit the market, so be sure to check back regularly for updates on the best solar power banks for every type of user and situation.

Why trust us

Popular Science started writing about technology more than 150 years ago. There was no such thing as “gadget writing” when we published our first issue in 1872, but if there was, our mission to demystify the world of innovation for everyday readers means we would have been all over it. Here in the present, PopSci is fully committed to helping readers navigate the increasingly intimidating array of devices on the market right now.

Our writers and editors have combined decades of experience covering and reviewing consumer electronics. We each have our own obsessive specialties—from high-end audio to video games to cameras and beyond—but when we’re reviewing devices outside of our immediate wheelhouses, we do our best to seek out trustworthy voices and opinions to help guide people to the very best recommendations. We know we don’t know everything, but we’re excited to live through the analysis paralysis that internet shopping can spur so readers don’t have to.