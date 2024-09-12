Add this to your zombie apocalypse survival kit

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Survival isn’t just about dodging zombies—it’s about being prepared for anything. Can you handle it? A migraine on your drive to work, a blister halfway through a hike, a bout of poison ivy, or even a bite from the undead are all possibilities you face, but do you always carry the tools to handle them? Our bet says you don’t.

But don’t worry, we have just the thing you need. If you want to be prepared for doomsday or anything else, consider grabbing this compact emergency kit with 45 medical supplies. It’s only $59.99 (reg. $74.95), and you won’t find a better price anywhere else.

The ‘hope I never need it, but glad I have it’ essential

Your purchase also includes a free digital first-aid and survival guide. This shows you tips and tricks for staying alive with the kit, though it’s probably not super helpful for fighting off zombies or other undead creatures.

Bring this first-aid kit on hikes or camping trips, keep it in your car, or stow it away in your basement in case the zombies take over. That way, you have it when you need it.

It doesn’t have everything you need (like a baseball bat to protect yourself from the undead), but it covers most of the bases for minor emergencies and can get you out of a real pickle. Scraped your leg? Clean it with antiseptic, use a triple antibiotic, and bandage it up. There’s also burn gel and blister strips. And pain meds if you’re really feeling the stinging and burning.

More dire situations can arise on a deserted trail (or after doomsday). That’s why the kit has water purification tablets if you run out of water and hydration packs to help your body stay nurtured.

Order your emergency preparedness kit for $59.99 (reg. $74.95) with our unbeatable offer, and stay safe from the great outdoors and whatever else nature throws at you.

StackSocial prices subject to change.