Beat the “bad American traveler” stereotype by learning a new language with Babbel

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

As much as we’d like to deny it, Americans have earned worldwide recognition for being bad travelers and unknowledgeable tourists. If you want to avoid this title and enjoy a more enriching trip abroad, consider learning the local language, or at least a few key phrases to navigate your destination like a pro!

It’s a smart idea to learn your destination’s language, whether you’re planning to stroll through Paris or surf in Indonesia, and you don’t have to look any further than Babbel for help. It’s an App Store favorite—boasting 10 million users worldwide and counting!—and lifetime access is available for $139.97 (reg. $599) through Sept. 1.

Language learning that benefits your mind and travels

Not only does learning the native tongue make any international trip go a little more smoothly, but it has plenty of benefits for you, too! Per Cambridge University Press and Assessment, studying a new language can improve your concentration, boost your memory, and enhance your creativity.

Before boarding your flight, select from one of Babbel’s 14 language offerings—we recommend learning one at a time. Choose Spanish if you’re headed to Mexico City or Granada, Indonesian if you’re going to Jakarta, or Turkish if you’re adventuring to Albania or Kosovo.

Dedicating just 10-15 minutes of your day to Babbel’s language lessons can help you develop practical conversational skills. Learn how to order meals, ask for directions, shop, and more in your new language. As you progress through lessons, you could also learn how to speak about pop culture and more complex topics. However, you don’t necessarily have to be fluent to reap all the benefits of an additional language!

Learning a language online is ideal since it offers flexibility, but it does come with struggles—like figuring out how to perfect your pronunciation and accent. Babbel helps by offering speech-recognition technology that listens to and analyzes your speech to help you improve.

Worried that you’re not learning as quickly as you’d like? Bring your Babbel lessons anywhere, even when you’re offline, by downloading them ahead of time. Personalized review sessions are also available to help you retain the phrases and words you’ve learned.

Enrich your mind and next international adventure by learning a new language with this $139.97 Babbel lifetime subscription. No coupon is needed, but this price drop ends Sept. 1 at 11:59 p.m.

StackSocial prices subject to change.