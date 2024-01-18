We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

There’s nothing like the great outdoors. While this usually applies to natural surroundings like mountains and forests, nothing says that your backyard can’t be great as well. More and more people are opting to entertain outside, and patios and other outdoor living spaces complete with weather-resistant televisions are becoming a big part of that. Outdoor TVs are a special breed of screen and offer all kinds of protection against the elements compared to indoor ones. However, they will still require some kind of cover when not in use. A lot happens outside, after all, from storms to sports to wayward wildlife, so you’ll feel better with the best outdoor TV covers protecting your investment properly.

How we chose the best outdoor TV covers

By their very nature, the best outdoor TV covers have to protect your television. With that in mind, we naturally gravitated towards the strongest and most durable covers on the market. Additionally, we looked at a number of products across various price points, choosing ones that offered at least durability, with many providing much, much more. Finally, we cross-referenced these selections with user reviews from consumer shopping platforms and reports from our industry peers.

The best outdoor TV covers: Reviews & Recommendations

Covers come in all forms and formats, from simple fabric bags to full-on cases with built-in climate control. What you get will depend on your budget as well as your environment. Some will look very utilitarian, while others can be matched to your patio furniture and heaters. Start your search for the best outdoor TV cover here.

Best overall: Storm Shell Outdoor TV Hard Cover

Specs

Material: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) TV size: From 32” to 75”

From 32” to 75” Type: Shell

Pros

Durable shell type

Waterproof, impact-resistant, and UV-resistant

Fifteen degrees of viewing

Cons

Some users report installation difficulties

On the pricey side

Storm Shell. The name says it all. With a moniker like that, you know exactly what it is and what it does: it protects your outdoor TV from even the nastiest of natural conditions. This, along with its other excellent features, makes it our pick for the best overall outdoor TV cover.

Made from ABS, a durable polymer, Storm Shell envelops your television in a heavy-duty enclosure. Storm Shell mounts to your wall and then holds the screen inside, with a bracket and arm that extends and angles for up to 15 degrees of viewing. When not in use, clamp on the lockable outer shell to protect against the elements. The enclosure is waterproof, impact-resistant, and UV-resistant, meaning it will hold up to whatever Mother Nature sends your way.

Storm Shell accommodates various VESA mounting patterns and comes in a variety of sizes, including the ever-popular 55-inch. It’s not cheap—there are plenty of budget options out there should your bank account not be so willing—but if your environment is less than forgivable, Storm Shell is the best option available.

Best value: Garnetics Outdoor TV Cover

Specs

Material: Fabric and PVC

Fabric and PVC TV size: From 40” to 75”

From 40” to 75” Type: Zipper enclosure

Pros

Durable PVC material

Quick installation

Remote control pocket

Variety of designs

Cons

May not fit every wall mount

No inner lining

When all you need is a zip-up fabric cover to protect your outdoor TV, Garnetics’ Outdoor TV Cover will do the trick. Available in various designs from the American flag to army camouflage, there’s sure to be something to match your decor. Sizes are abundant, too, ensuring that your TV will get the coverage it needs.

Garnetics’ Outdoor TV Cover isn’t just a pretty face, though. Made from Oxford 600D fabric and PVC coating, it keeps your outdoor TV safe even in inclement weather, protecting against moisture, erosion, sunlight, and dust. It’s even splashproof. Although there’s no inner lining, the interior PVC coating will keep moisture at bay. The remote pocket on the rear is very handy to have; your remote stays close to the TV even when not in use (and without having to open an outdoor storage box).

Garnetics’ cover comes on and off in less than a minute with just a few zippers to attend to. While some have reported that it didn’t fit their mounting, most have no issues, and the price is very attractive, making it our pick for the best value outdoor TV cover.

The TV Shield SEE IT

Specs

Material: Metal

Metal TV size: From 60” to 65”

From 60” to 65” Type: Shell

Pros

Protects against tampering

Comprehensive environmental protection

Two fans

Anti-glare front panel

Cons

Extremely pricey

All of the best outdoor TV covers we’ve looked at require you to remove them before use. Not so with The TV Shield Anti-Glare Outdoor TV Enclosure with Two Fans. This splurge-worthy cover houses your TV behind a shield of transparent, anti-glare Lexan polycarbonate. (There’s a standard transparent option also available.) This allows you to watch TV in all weather conditions, ideal for those who spend a lot of time outside or for businesses that require outdoor monitors.

This do-it-all cover protects against pretty much anything you might encounter outdoors: dust, moisture, heat, impact, and—with its key lock system—tampering and theft. As it stays closed 24/7, it has vents for circulation and (in this package) two additional fans to keep electronics cool.

The TV Shield is fairly pricey, befitting the best splurge outdoor TV cover. If you need peace of mind for professional applications or even recreational ones, though, it may be worth it to you.

Best budget: iBirdie Outdoor Waterproof and Weatherproof TV Cover

Specs

Material: Polyester

Polyester TV size: From 28” to 85”

From 28” to 85” Type: Velcro enclosure

Pros

Polyester weatherproof material

UV protection and heat reflection

Remote control pocket

Cons

Possible baggy appearance

When budget is a concern but you still want something to keep your outdoor TV safe, try iBirdie’s Outdoor Waterproof and Weatherproof TV Cover. While it may not have all the fancy bells and whistles of some other covers on the list, it is extremely highly rated and will get the job done.

Made from 600 denier polyester weatherproof material, iBirdie’s cover slides over your television and fastens with velcro. It’s got UV protection and heat reflection, making it perfect for warmer areas. Dust also doesn’t stand a chance. The cover comes on and off quickly and seals up tightly, although some have reported a baggy appearance. It also has a pocket around the back to hold remote controls.

The iBirdie Outdoor Waterproof and Weatherproof TV Cover gets the job done and won’t bother your wallet too much. This makes it our choice for best budget outdoor TV cover.

What to consider when buying the best outdoor TV covers

Buying a cover for your outdoor TV isn’t terribly complicated. That being said, there are a few things to remember when starting your shopping adventure.

Type

Outdoor TV covers come in two main types: hard shell and fabric bags. Hard shells provide the most protection, with a durable case that the TV stays mounted inside of. Fabric covers are generally made from polyester or some other kind of heavy-duty material, often with a PVC coating. Both protect from the elements. The shell type is obviously stronger but also much more expensive.

Size

You can get outdoor TV covers in various sizes based on screen width as measured diagonally. You’ll also need to consider length, width, and—crucially—depth. Don’t forget to consider the mounting brackets as well when sizing.

FAQs

Q: What is the best way to protect a TV outside? The best way to protect your outside television is with a cover, period. Rain, wind, dust, heat, UV light … the list of things that could potentially damage your TV in the great outdoors is essentially endless. If you have a TV outside, you need a cover. Q: Can I put a regular TV outside? While some of the shell-type enclosures we have recommended claim they will protect an indoor TV, we don’t recommend it for outdoor use. Outdoor televisions feature additional protections against the elements. Moisture and extreme temperatures may rust or corrode your indoor television. It’s better to be safe and go with a dedicated outdoor television. Q: Where should I put my TV outside? The best place to install your outdoor television is in the shade. Direct sunlight can make screen images difficult to see. Of course, you’ll want to ensure it’s where rain and other weather won’t affect it.

Final thoughts on shopping for the best outdoor TV covers

Installing an outdoor TV in a backyard or on a patio can create fun new recreational experiences for you and your family, from watching a game under the Friday night deck lights while you barbecue to enjoying the latest blockbuster from the pool. A good cover for your outdoor TV will not only protect it from the elements (and possibly even tampering and theft), it will extend the TV’s life and help keep your family entertained throughout the years.

