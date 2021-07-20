Best wicker patio furniture Tangkula Patio Furniture Set 3 Piece CHECK LATEST PRICE Wicker patio furniture is a timeless, weather-enduring, and aesthetically pleasing pick to complete your outdoor space—this cushioned and sleek set certainly fits the bill. Pros Building is simple and only requires screwdriver. Cons The actual size is slightly smaller than the picture might suggest—we recommend checking the dimensions. Best metal patio furniture SOLAURA 3-Piece Outdoor Rocking Chairs Bistro Set CHECK LATEST PRICE Ergonomically-designed for support and comfort, this modern set will endure any outdoor conditions without fading or weathering. Pros The seat covers are easy to clean and fade-resistant. Cons Installation was challenging for some users. Best budget patio furniture Grand Patio Premium Steel Bistro Set CHECK LATEST PRICE Stylish patio furniture doesn’t need to break the bank—this simplistic and rust-resistant pick is durable, yet affordable. Pros The furniture is heavy and stable, so it won’t shift or blow away in the wind. Cons If you want added support on your bottom, you may want to purchase seat cushions separately.

Published Jul. 20, 2021

There’s nothing quite like spending time outdoors. Not only is breathing in fresh air good for your health, but relaxing outside, or laughing with friends and family while you dine under the stars really rejuvenates your being. To be able to do it all in your own backyard is just the icing on the cake. The best patio furniture will enhance your outdoor space and your experience. Your particular parameters—from size to climate to your aesthetic—will determine which outdoor furniture suits your space best. Read on for more about how to create your dream space that is sure to last season after season!

The best patio furniture creates an outdoor oasis

Shopping for the best patio furniture is an exciting time. Think of your outdoor space as an extension of your indoor space, decor-wise. Once you’ve set it up to your liking, though, be warned: Neighbors, friends, and family won’t be able to stay away. Whether you want patio dining furniture or patio lounge furniture, prefer vintage wicker patio furniture or rustic wrought iron furniture, there are plenty of options. If you like a more mix-and-match vibe, shopping for individual pieces will help execute that vision. On the other hand, if you want a one-stop-shop, there are beautiful outdoor furniture sets to give you a cohesive look. If this area is going to be a focal point in your home and you want to be able to enjoy it season after season, invest in more durable materials. With that said, if you’re on a budget, you don’t need to break the bank. Always buy what you can afford.

Regardless of whether you plan to put your outdoor furniture in storage during the colder months, you’ll want all-weather patio furniture to withstand all the elements. The three best materials for outdoor furniture are wood, synthetic, and metal. What you choose will be based on your style preferences and lifestyle, as some require more care than others. For something low maintenance, teak wood is your best bet, as it can withstand even the harshest environments. (To maintain its color, just apply a teak protector.) Synthetics, a.k.a. plastic furniture, are the cheapest option. All-weather wicker looks nice and is easy to clean, and metal furniture, especially aluminum, resists rust and moisture damage. An additional way to protect your outdoor furniture is to use waterproof covers when it’s not in use.

Things to consider when shopping for the best patio furniture

When shopping for the best patio furniture, you’ll want to take a few things into consideration. You want pieces that fit your space. There is so much available that you can absolutely find something that enhances your yard but doesn’t take over. Ask yourself what you’ll be doing more of: lounging or dining. This will determine whether lounge chairs, a three-piece set, a patio umbrella, or a dining set is the best option. If your indoor furniture is modern, consider extending that to your outdoor domain to create a cohesive style throughout. Lastly, your climate should determine what types of materials you pick, which will then give you an idea of pricing.

The more weatherproof and durable your furniture is, the more expensive it will be; on the upside, it will last longer. The finer materials withstand climate changes and keep pests away. Similar to your indoor furniture, outdoor furniture can be an investment, and knowing you’re buying quality that will last year after year should ease your mind (if not your wallet).

Best wicker patio furniture: Tangkula Patio Furniture Set 3 Piece

Tangkula Patio Furniture Set 3 Piece This retro style three-piece set is not only very cool but also all-weather-resistant. Amazon BUY NOW

Natural wicker patio furniture can be very difficult to care for, and plenty expensive. And the all-weather, synthetic stuff has come a long way. Imagine having your morning coffee, reading the paper or having lunch at this dreamy set made from. eco-friendly rattan—a.k.a. synthetic polyethylene wicker. It has the look of the natural stuff but is hardy enough for outdoors—has a pretty weave that can also stand up to any kind of precipitation. So can the all-weather cushions, which are detachable and machine-washable.

Best metal patio rocking chairs: SOLAURA 3-Piece Outdoor Rocking Chairs Bistro Set

SOLAURA 3-Piece Outdoor Rocking Chairs Bistro Set This set is simple in appearance, but the ergonomic design makes it a fan favorite. Amazon BUY NOW

This high-quality metal patio furniture set is perfect for your patio, the porch, or poolside. Sure to last, the frame is made of rust-resistant painted iron, the table top is made of tempered glass, and the cushions are quick-drying. The ergonomically designed rocking chairs provide comfort and support, and the sponge cushions—offered in brown, gray, and red—are waterproof and fade-resistant. Additionally, there’s a fixed button clip to attach the cushions to the chair so there will be no sliding off of these bad boys, nor will the wind come and take them away.

Best plastic patio furniture: Keter Furniture Patio Chairs

Keter Furniture Patio Chairs These patio chairs have the appearance of the classic and stylish wooden Adirondack but are made from durable polypropylene resin. Amazon BUY NOW

If you’re a fan of mixing and matching furniture, this plastic patio furniture may work well for you. The chairs come in turquoise, gray, and white, and at 24 pounds each, they’re light enough to move around from your patio to your porch to your fire pit. The maintenance-free resin used to make these chairs is rustproof and weatherproof, so you can enjoy them year after year. As a bonus, there’s a built-in cup holder. Score!

GDF Studio Nealie Patio 4 Piece Outdoor Aluminum Chat Set This aluminum patio furniture set checks all the boxes: durable, weather-resistant, and chic. Amazon BUY NOW

This gorgeous patio furniture set is perfect for lounging around with a good book or hosting happy hour with friends. It includes four pieces: a loveseat, two armchairs, and a table. The frame of the chairs is made of powder-coated aluminum, which resists rust and UV light; and the table is constructed from sturdy faux wood. Not only are the thick polyester cushions comfortable and cozy, they’re easy to clean, should one of those cocktails from happy hour spill.

The best cheap patio set: Grand Patio Premium Steel Bistro Set

Grand Patio Premium Steel Bistro Set This stylish, durable chair-and-table set folds up for easy storage. Amazon BUY NOW

This inexpensive patio set is the epitome of shabby chic. The frame is made from powder-coated steel, making it durable and rust-resistant. While the bars on the seat and back of the chairs are wide to offer some comfort, they won’t be as cushy as the more expensive sets. However, if a cheap patio furniture set that will last for multiple seasons is what you’re after, this is a great option. It’s offered in black, blue, red, mint, peacock blue, and yellow.

FAQ:

Why is patio furniture so expensive?

Patio furniture is so expensive because of the quality of the materials used. Since the furniture sits outside, it needs to be able to withstand changes in weather; everything down to the screws should be rust-resistant and weatherproof. While it may seem like you’re dropping a pretty penny, your patio setup will last longer if it’s made of iron, aluminum, or teak.

What type of outdoor furniture is most durable?

Metal outdoor furniture is more durable than wood or plastics. Wrought iron is the most durable and long-lasting type of outdoor furniture you can buy. It is also the heaviest. It’s been known to last decades, so it’s a great investment that you’ll be able to enjoy summer after summer. A close second is aluminum, which is extremely durable, lighter in weight, and more affordable. Natural wicker patio furniture tends to get degraded by weather the most quickly.

How long should patio furniture last?

Depending on the maintenance, materials, and climate, patio furniture can last more than 15 years. There’s no exact timeline because there are so many types of outdoor furniture, but you’ll know when it’s time for a replacement: when the materials start to break down. If you live in a colder climate and don’t have storage space, look into purchasing covers to keep your outdoor pieces protected.

A final word on shopping for the best patio furniture

Shopping for the best patio furniture brings you one step closer to realizing your outdoor-oasis dreams. Consider what you can afford, but know that this is an investment that could potentially last for nearly two decades! Material is key, but your aesthetic is just as important, so as long as you find something that fits your vibe and is also durable, rust-resistant, and weatherproof, you can’t go wrong. Just be sure to purchase enough seating for your friends and family, because your house is going to become the one where everyone wants to be.