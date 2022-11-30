We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Missed all the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales? The best thing about sale season is the early bird may get the worm, but the second mouse gets the cheese. The deluge of deals doesn’t easily run out, so there are plenty of discounts left for those who wait until the last minute. And if you happen to be in the market for a new iPad, this deal on a refurbished iPad Mini 4 is pretty tough to beat.

You probably don’t need any more reminding that buying refurbished offers a ton of benefits outside of massive savings. You’ll get to contribute to minimizing electronic waste, receive a device that has been tested and certified to work as good as new, and even enjoy an additional warranty. And with this deal on the iPad Mini 4, you’ll even get accessories to boot. Cyber Monday price drops have been extended, so now’s your last chance to score it on sale for 60 percent off.

As far as specs go, this iPad Mini 4 packs an Apple A8 processor, making it capable of handling nearly any task despite its minuscule size. It comes equipped with a 7.-9 inch 2048×1536 resolution screen for crystal-clear display of media, a multitouch feature for easy and seamless navigation, and an 8-megapixel camera that takes HD images and footage.

With a generous 128 GB of integrated storage, it offers a lot of digital real estate to save all your files, photos, videos, games, and other media. It also provides 4G support, so you can use it with a sim card, and Bluetooth 4.2 connectivity to connect it to other devices. And while this particular model is from 2015, it has iOS 15 pre-installed for the latest updates.

With a single purchase of this iPad Mini 4, you’ll technically also be buying a complete set. The unit includes tempered glass, a snap-on plastic case, a UL-certified wall charger, and a Lightning cable, all of which are housed inside the original Apple box. Normally retailing for $729, you can get it at the extended Cyber Monday price of only $289.99 from now through Nov. 30.

