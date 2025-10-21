The Bambu Lab A1 is the best multi-color 3D printer for beginners and it’s up to $260 off at Amazon

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Bambu Labs makes some of our very favorite 3D printers on the market, but they rarely go on sale. Even on big shopping holidays, they tend to hover at or around retail prices. Right now, Amazon has one of the company’s most popular (and accessible) models on huge discount. The Bambu Lab A1 is a great entry-level model with tons of automated features and high-quality output. The $399 can even make multi-color prints without manual filament changes. This is a fantastic gift for anyone getting into 3D printing so grab one now and hang onto it until the holidays.

Getting started with 3D printing can be tricky, but this Bambu Lab machine makes it as simple as possible. The whole system sets up in about a half-hour and it automatically levels and calibrates itself so you don’t have to do a ton of tedious tweaking before you start printing. The A1 Mini can print objects up to 7.1 inches in length, width, and height, which makes it great for things like gaming miniatures, prototyped parts, and just about any other small object you can think of.

This $399 kit includes the AMS Lite (Automated Material System) add-on, which holds four spools of filament and enables automatic multi-color printing. You don’t need to manually switch filaments or worry about alignment issues after a change. It’s rare to find a multi-color 3D printer at this price point, let alone one that actually works well.

Ultimately, this kit is compact, quiet, fast, and spits out surprisingly high-quality prints. Even more experienced 3D print enthusiasts would be stoked to have one of these in their arsenal.

The AMS Lite system typically costs $379 all on its own, so it’s basically like you’re getting the printer itself for $20.

If you don’t need multi-color printing, you can get the Bambu Lab A1 mini by itself without the AMS add-on. You still get the same automatic features like self-leveling and auto calibration, as well as the 7-inch cubed printing area.

If you want an even bigger printing area with the same great automated features, the Bambu Lab A1 has a 10-inch cubed capacity. That’s nearly 40 percent more total printing area for bigger projects like helmets, statues, or giant miniatures (what a fun oxymoron). If you go with this option, remember to click the coupon button so you get the discount.

If you don’t need multi-color printing, but you want the larger printing area, you can get the A1 by itself for $349. That’s the lowest price I have seen so far this year by a good $50.