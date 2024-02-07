We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

If you spend considerable time driving, the 6.8″ Touchscreen Car Display could be the perfect addition to your vehicle. Equipped with cutting-edge technology to elevate every journey, this car display features wireless functionality, Wi-Fi, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and more, transforming routine drives and lengthy trips into more enjoyable and connected experiences. Even better, it’s now under $100.

Featuring a 6.86-inch IPS display with a 1024×600 HD resolution, this monitor offers drivers a vivid and straightforward interface that enhances their daily driving routine. Its screen size ensures easy visibility without being obtrusive. Fitting seamlessly on your dashboard, the display’s user-friendly touchscreen functionality enables easy access and control of preferred apps, music, and other features. The high-definition resolution delivers sharp and distinct visuals, particularly beneficial for maps and navigation, complemented by the monitor’s integrated speakers, which provide superior sound quality.

This car display is more than just an entertainment system—it is a central control unit for various in-car features that help you keep your eyes on your surroundings. Powered by the Android 12 operating system, this device utilizes Android Auto and includes an Apple CarPlay connection, granting access to various apps such as multiple GPS services, messaging, notifications, and much more. This versatility guarantees smooth integration, no matter your smartphone type. Moreover, it has parking assistant features that work with a rear camera (sold separately), enhancing its functionality.

With a dedicated mounting bracket, the display extends its functionality with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth support, offering everything from hands-free calling to easy audiobook streaming. Voice control, compatible with Siri and Google Assistant, enables drivers to give out commands without diverting attention from the road.

Allow wireless connectivity to set a new standard and eliminate the clutter of cords and cables with this multifunctional touchscreen car display.

Get the 6.8″ Foldable Touchscreen Car Display with Apple CarPlay & Android Auto Support today for $95.99 (reg. $159)

