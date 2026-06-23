Sandy and Luna venture out of the nest before fledging

Get the Popular Science daily newsletter💡 Breakthroughs, discoveries, and DIY tips sent six days a week. Email address Sign up Thank you! By signing up, you confirm you are 16+, will receive newsletters and promotional content and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.

In yet another lesson about the great circle of life, Sandy and Luna are getting ready to leave the nest. Over the weekend, Luna began going out further on one of the tree limbs surrounding the nest. Called the “front porch,” this limb does not have any nest underneath to protect the birds, so exploring it can be a bit dangerous. Sandy also briefly stepped out on the front porch, before getting her talon stuck on a twig that appeared to put her off balance. However, Sandy did get in some good wing tests.

While preparing to fledge, the pair are flapping their wings frequently.

“While Shadow was playing a little hide and seek in the quiet of the Twin Pines, Luna was busy displaying a close-up demonstration of his wing’s ability on the back porch of the nest,” Friends of Big Bear Valley (FOBBV) writes. “Sandy practiced her wingers on the front porch all while firmly gripping her talons on the branches. Luna, however, could not pass up another chance to show off his beautiful wing for the camera.”

Both eagles are right on target to fledge, and will keep venturing out further on the branches to test out winds and build their confidence. Sandy and Luna will turn 11 weeks old this weekend and Big Bear eagle chicks generally fledge at around 13 weeks, give or take a few days. Based on past eaglets, they may return to the nest for food, sleep, or a little hang out from time to time. They also generally stay near parents Jackie and Shadow for about one month, learning how to fish and be adult eagles.

Big Bear Bald Eagle Live Nest – Cam 1

It’s been another roller coaster nesting season for Jackie and Shadow, a pair of internet-famous bald eagle parents living in San Bernardino National Forest in Southern California. After two of their eggs were destroyed by ravens in January, Jackie and Shadow laid two new eggs that have successfully hatched.

Chick 1 hatched on April 4 at 9:33 p.m. PDT, while Chick 2 followed on April 5 at 8:30 a.m. Their large nest in Big Bear Valley east of Los Angeles is livestreamed 24 hours a day by nonprofit Friends of Big Bear Valley (FOBBV) and has captivated millions.

On May 1, FOBBV announced the chicks’ names: Sandy and Luna.

How long will the chicks stay in the nest?

Chicks usually stay in the nest until 10 to 14 weeks of age.

What challenges do the eaglets face?

Before leaving the nest, the chicks face threats from other birds of prey, including hawks, ravens, other eagles, and owls. Inclement weather can also present challenges for the chicks. In 2025, a March snowstorm resulted in the death of one of Jackie and Shadow’s three chicks.

During fledging, only 70 percent of eaglets survive. One of the greatest threats is from cars that can injure or kill the birds while they scavenge for food on roadkill.

Who are Jackie and Shadow?

The pair first got together in 2018 and successfully raised chicks in 2019 and 2022. However, their eggs failed to hatch in 2023 and 2024. Only 50 percent of eagle eggs successfully hatch, so this pair has already beaten the odds.

What happened to Jackie and Shadow’s 2025 eaglets?

In 2025, Jackie laid three eggs that all hatched in early March. On March 13, a strong snowstorm dumped up to two feet of snow and battered the nest with strong winds. Only two of the chicks were visible on the live cam when the storm passed by the next morning. FOBBV later confirmed the passing of one of the chicks. The two surviving chicks were later named Sunny and Gizmo after 54,000 names were submitted by fans.

What happens after chicks fledge?

Young eagles usually fledge–or leave the nest and fly–when they can flatten their wings and have feathers capable of flight. This typically occurs when the birds hit 10 to 14 weeks of age. Males also tend to take their first flight a little sooner than females.

According to FOBBV, fledglings from Southern California have been spotted as far south as Baja California, as far north as British Columbia, and as far east as Yellowstone National Park.

About 70 percent of bald eagles survive the fledgling stage. FOBBV does not tag their eagles, so it’s not possible to follow the chicks’ journeys after they flee the nest.

Can I help Jackie and Shadow?

Yes. Environmental groups are currently fundraising $10 million to protect Jackie and Shadow’s foraging area from development. Learn more at SaveMoonCamp.org.