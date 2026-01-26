Bald eagle chick watch 2026: Jackie lays first egg

Get the Popular Science daily newsletter💡 Breakthroughs, discoveries, and DIY tips sent six days a week. Email address Sign up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Prepare to be captivated by a bald eagle family once again. Internet-famous duo Jackie and Shadow laid their first egg of 2026 on January 23. Fans can tune in 24/7 to the Friends of Big Bear Valley (FOBBV) livestream on YouTube.

Jackie and Shadow returned to their California nest in October with the first stick delivery of the season. The stick and fluff delivery continued through fall as the pair reinforced their high-in-the-trees home in preparation for nesting season. They even set a record on November with at least 28 sticks delivered on the 22nd–the previous record was 25.

Big Bear Bald Eagle Live Nest – Cam 1

The bald eagle couple captivated the internet last year with a dramatic journey. Jackie laid three eggs that all hatched successfully in early March. On the evening of March 13, a strong snowstorm hit the area, dumping up to two feet of snow and battering the nest with strong winds. The next morning, only two of the chicks were visible on the live cam. FOBBV later confirmed the passing of one of the chicks. The surviving chicks were eventually named Sunny and Gizmo after 54,000 names were submitted by fans with the final names selected by students at a local elementary school.

Jackie’s first egg of the new year comes with many questions from viewers that FOBBV helpfully answered on Facebook.

Q: Why is Jackie not incubating her egg? A: Jackie is practicing delayed incubation, like many Bald Eagles before her. She will not incubate full time until the whole clutch is laid. You may see her hovering over the egg for periods of time, protecting it from the elements and predators. Delayed incubation allows chicks to hatch closer together, meaning that the younger chick will have a better chance of survival. Q: How long is too long to be off the egg? A: The answer depends on ambient temperature, humidity, wind chill factor etc. In other words, we do not really know. We do know that eggs consist mostly of water, which has a high thermal capacity, meaning that they do not cool off very fast. Some eagles were observed leaving their eggs for hours in sub-freezing temperatures, their eggs hatched successfully. Incubation temperature for Bald Eagle eggs is about 98F, ideal storage temperature is about 55F, Jackie’s body temperature is about 105F. Q: Where is fluff? Do we need more fluff? A: Jackie and Shadow tend to bring soft nesting materials just before and after eggs are laid. They usually bring grasses and reeds from the shoreline or leaves and pine needles from the forest. Since Big Bear Valley consists primarily of mixed conifer forests and oak woodlands, our nest looks quite different from nests built in other ecosystems.

Tune into the FOBBV YouTube page to watch Jackie and Shadow anytime, but remember that nature is unpredictable.