Japan’s continuing bear problems can’t be solved by culling alone

Roughly 14,000 bears killed during the last fiscal year, but more humane measures are also effective.

By Andrew Paul

Published

Add Popular Science (opens in a new tab)
This frame grab from an AFP TV video shows a small female black bear tranquillized on the ground as wild bear experts Akiko Takii (R) and Shinshu University professor Shigeyuki Izumiyama collect blood and fur samples for academic research in Ina, Nagano Prefecture, on July 14, 2026, before the researchers weigh and measure the bear, believed to be about 18 months old, before releasing it back into the wild. The process of trapping, tagging and releasing the animals is part of a pioneering management plan launched in 1995, as authorities realised the bear population was shrinking in the mountainous region in the centre of Japan's Honshu island. And it is becoming part of a model of coexistence in the region that some experts believe is an alternative to the dominant practice of culling the animals in an effort to prevent attacks. (Photo by Harumi OZAWA / AFP) / To go with AFP story Japan-animal-bears, FEATURE by Harumi Ozawa
Conservationists are promoting strategies like tagging and tracking bears instead of simply killing them.C Credit: Harumi Ozawa / AFP via Getty Images

Japan’s bears are still causing problems. The hefty predators continue to stray from mountainous forests in search of food, putting them in direct contact with the nation’s rapidly aging and dwindling population. According to the country’s Environment Ministry, bears have killed six people across the country since April 1, while a record 13 victims died during the previous fiscal year. It’s gotten so bad that Japan called in the armed forces to help, and companies are even running out of their popular robotic wolf deterrents.

Culling strategies are reducing bear numbers, with around 14,000 killed during the last fiscal year. But in the central prefecture of Nagano on the main island of Honshū, conservationists are promoting a different approach to keeping both humans and bears safe. Using a combination of sensors, traps, and GPS monitoring, researchers are avoiding unnecessarily killing bears while improving the overall population’s wellbeing at the same time.

“By not killing too many of them, more bears survive to live out their expected lifespan. In that sense, a healthy bear population is being formed,” biologist Akiko Takii explained in a recent interview with AFP.

Takii is participating in a program with an over 30 year head start. In 1995, local authorities discovered bear numbers suddenly shrinking on Honshū, and slowly enacted new strategies like GPS monitoring and installing over 2,000 miles of fencing. But concerns for the animals have dwindled in recent years, as attacks and deaths continue to mount across Japan. 

Takii and her supporters argue that simply culling bears is not a practical, ethical, or necessarily long-term solution strategy. Instead, members of Nagano’s Shinshu Asian Black Bear Research Association are using catch-and-release tactics to monitor animal movements and keep locals out of harm’s way. Meanwhile, Takii is overseeing school outreach classes to educate children and their parents about bears, as well as humanity’s relationship to them. While a combination of culling and conservation is likely the path forward, advocates like Takii hope officials will see the added benefits of humane interventions

“I am convinced it’s safe to live with them as long as humans don’t offend them,” a school principal recently told AFP , following one of Takii’s presentations.

 
2026 Home of the Future header

2026 Popular Science Home of the Future Awards

See it
 