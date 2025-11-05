Japan deploys army to fight bears

Get the Popular Science daily newsletter💡 Breakthroughs, discoveries, and DIY tips sent every weekday. Email address Sign up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Japan is calling in its army to wrestle its ongoing bear problem. Last month, the country’s Ministry of the Environment reported that Asian black bear or moon bear (Ursus thibetanus) and brown bear (Ursus arctos) populations have attacked over 100 people since March. With at least 10 fatalities among the tally, the government announced on November 5 that it is stepping up control efforts by deploying soldiers to Akita prefecture on the island of Honshu in northern Japan.

In a statement to reporters, Akita’s Governor Kenta Suzuki called the situation “desperate,” noting that sightings and attacks are now occurring daily. Threats are also increasing as the region’s estimated 880,000 bears continue wandering into populated areas while foraging for food in preparation for winter hibernation.

The unprecedented rise in attacks is almost entirely due to humans, and not the other way around. Climate change is reducing their food sources, forcing them to venture into neighborhoods and business districts in search of alternatives. Urban development is also pushing further into the animals’ habitats, while Japan’s aging population makes them particularly susceptible to attacks.

“Every day, bears intrude into residential areas in the region and their impact is expanding,” Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Fumitoshi Sato explained, according to the Associated Press. “Responses to the bear problem are an urgent matter.”

The threats from bears aren’t only physical. Japan’s NHK news outlet reported that in one recent instance, bears devoured over 200 apples from a local orchard.



“My heart is broken,” the farm’s operator told NHK.

As of now, the deployed troops aren’t instructed to shoot the bears. Instead, they are currently responsible for setting up food traps, transporting local hunters, and dealing with any of their successful kills. However, Japan’s hunters aren’t generally used to bears as their prey. Because of this, officials are urging residents to undergo training as “government hunters” to properly prepare for their excursions.

In late October, Japan also announced plans to establish an official bear task force by mid-November. Potential future steps may include bear population surveys, hunting law revisions, and even the use of a mass communication warning system for potential sightings.