All-terrain wheelchair debuts at Zion National Park

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Get ready to explore on the Extreme Motus. Visitors to Zion National Park with mobility challenges or disabilities can now enjoy more of the Utah park’s spectacular trails by renting an all-terrain wheelchair.

The Extreme Motus features Wheeleez® balloon tires and independent rear brakes, creating a smoother and safer ride on uneven terrain. The company behind the wheelchair is also based in Utah and describes it as “a way to reconnect with nature, enjoy freedom with family and friends, and experience outdoor adventures without limits.”

The wheelchair can be rented for the day at the park’s visitors center. It cannot be powered by the user, so interested parties must also have someone to push them. The Extreme Motus is available on a first-come, first-served basis and reservations cannot be made in advance.

Nearly 5 million people visit Zion National Park each year, putting it second to only the Great Smoky Mountains as the most popular national park in the U.S.