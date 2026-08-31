Raccoon rescued after sticking its head in a Cape Cod drain grate

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Animals sometimes get stuck in the strangest (and most terrible) of places. From a peanut butter jar to a car’s front grill, wildlife experts have certainly seen it all. But when Cape Wildlife Center in Barnstable, Massachusetts received a call about a raccoon trapped in a drain grate earlier this month, their veterinary staff had their hands full with three other emergencies.

While they couldn’t get to the trapped raccoon right away, other animal lovers were ready to step in. They physically took the raccoon—and the grate it was stuck in—to the Cape Wildlife Center. This team raccoon and drain grate removal effort involved the Bourne Department of Natural Resources, Fire/Rescue & Emergency Services, Police Department, and Department of Public Works.

“In our line of work it sometimes takes a village to do what we do and this young raccoon had so many people fighting to save him today,” Cape Wildlife Center wrote in a social media post. “When they arrived at the hospital we were ready with meds to sedate the poor raccoon. We did not know how long he had been stuck like that and could only imagine how exhausted and scared he was.”

Bourne Department of Natural Resources, Fire/Rescue & Emergency Services, Police Department, and Department of Public Works worked together to save the raccoon. Image: Cape Wildlife Center.

With the trash panda fast asleep, the team used highly sophisticated equipment to pull its head out—canola oil and plastic garbage bags. Thankfully, it took less than 10 minutes. The medical team then carried out a full exam and administered rehydrating fluids and anti-inflammation medications.

Finally, they woke up the unfortunate raccoon. In its misfortune this furry individual was pretty lucky—it doesn’t seem like he sustained any significant injuries, given that he could move his neck and limbs normally. For now, the wildlife center is keeping an eye on him while he stays in an outdoor enclosure.

The raccoon did not have any major injuries. Image: Cape Wildlife Center.



“Wildlife rescues don’t always happen with one person or one team,” the wildlife center wrote. “This one took a whole community working together, and we’re grateful to everyone who helped get this little guy the care he needed.”

