Mouthbrooding fish

For some fishes, the safest place for freshly laid eggs is in dad’s mouth. This behavior, called mouthbrooding, has evolved independently across millenia in at least seven families of fish; depending on the species, the egg-holder might be mother or father, who will keep fertilized eggs tucked safely behind their jaws. But the strategy can also be exploited. The cuckoo catfish, found in Lake Tanganyika, the world’s longest freshwater lake located in Sub-Saharan Africa, sneaks its own eggs into clutches laid by cichlid fish. When the cichlid parent gathers up all the eggs in its mouth, it might wind up unwillingly protecting catfish children, too.