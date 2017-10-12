One Australian island has a bold plan to annihilate all its rats

In 1918, a ship beached on Lord Howe Island. It brought rodents to the lush, crescent-moon-shaped volcanic remnant in the Tasman Sea for the very first time. Without any predators to hold them back, the rats decimated native species of insects and birds.

However, all was not lost. Last week, researchers announced that an insect species thought to be extinct—the Lord Howe stick insect—had been spotted on a nearby island. But it would be pointless to reintroduce the large, lobster-like Phasmatodea to Lord Howe in its current state. The rodents munch on these insects like candy, according to Alexander Mikheyev, an ecology and evolution professor at Okinawa Institute for Science and Technology. “They are about the size of a sausage and largely defenseless,” he says. “It’s the best rat treat you could imagine.” Other species, like the wood-eating cockroach, cling to existence on Lord Howe’s sheer cliffs. Mice and rats also devour bird eggs. While the invasive pests remain, introducing the Lord Howe stick insect and other native species back on the island will be impossible.

So the Lord Howe Island Board has made a plan for extermination. Right now, the island just uses rodent control where the small human population lives, which only covers about 15 percent of the land area. Next winter—that’s around June in Australia—they plan to use helicopters to drop cereal filled with the poison Brodifacoum all over the place.

This substance prevents blood clotting, which means that as the rodents continue to eat it they become more and more susceptible to death by internal bleeding. Rats often develop tolerance to poisons, which is why New York City uses a combination of different rodenticides, dry ice, birth control, proper sanitation techniques and other innovations to attempt to control the rat population. When the board attempts their rodenticide blitzkrieg, they will have to kill all of the rats on the island in one go. It only takes a couple of animals that are less susceptible to Brodifacoum to breed a new army of rats—ones that are even harder to kill.