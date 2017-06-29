This gecko-inspired robot could help solve our space debris dilemma

It’s no secret that in our decades of space travel, we haven’t always cleaned up after ourselves. Space debris—like dead satellites, empty rocket fuel containers, and shrapnel from past collisions like the 2009 Russian satellite crash—is gradually building up in the Earth's orbit. The off-world litter is causing current astronauts real problems, as new missions require careful calculations to keep track of and avoid obstacles. The International Space Station makes adjustments several times a year to avoid disastrous collisions with such space junk. But no one knows how to pull the trash in and get rid of it. Some debris can be hooked if it has a handle, but much of the trash is made of up smooth surfaces that have no access points. For this reason, Mark Cutkosky of Stanford University said in a Facebook livestream on Wednesday, “It’s kind of an unsolved problem.” But in a paper published this week in Science Robotics, Cutkosky and his colleagues revealed a new type of gripper specifically designed to capture the biggest, most dangerous debris. Unlike other grippers using pneumatic pumps or adhesives like duct tape, the gripper uses tiles of material inspired by gecko feet. It has tiny microwedges like hairs that are fifteen microns across (ten times smaller than the hairs on your head), and bend when pressed directionally to stick via van der Waals forces. Put on tiles and used in pairs, the material is activated by pulling together on a shared string, and released when raised vertically. In this way the adhesive quality can be turned on and off easily (making it reusable), and is gentle on surfaces like solar panels and spaceship windows.

Diagram of gecko material gripper The two tiles of material with opposite microwedge directions are pulled together to create adhesion. Science Robots

The paired tiles are then linked together with a system of pulleys to evenly distribute the tension. This makes the gripper more reliable, as the surface-based grip is vulnerable to defects in the surface (such as holes from smaller debris or peeling paint from sun damage). If a variation causes a loss of tension in one pad, the rest will be able to compensate safely. The load-sharing system also allows these grippers to be scaled for many different purposes—from foot-like pads on a climbing robot, to a space shuttle docking stabilizer.

Load-sharing system using pulleys This demonstrates how the different tiles can be linked together to create a stronger grasp on an object, making the gripper system scalable to any size. Science Robots

In addition to being reusable and scalable, the grippers are unique in their ability to attach and release without extra motion. The gripper activates by a touch sensor, and automatically grips to objects when it makes contact with them. An astronaut can let go of an object with a release button, and the gripper detaches cleanly without disturbing it. This clean detachment is extremely important under zero gravity conditions, in which the inertia of the objects could cause them to tumble out of control. Researchers designed grippers for flat surfaces and curved cylinders like the one below to get sturdier holds, and release with less uncertainty.