The Corvette is finally the supercar it deserves to be

In recent decades, however, its reputation has tarnished. The Corvette is seen too often as an anachronism or a sad totem of mid-life crises. The ‘Vette wasn’t supposed to be a relic, trapped in ember in the 1970s and frozen in time to be idolized by drivers who are now in their golden years. We shouldn’t be in the place where the mighty Chevy Corvette—“America’s sports car” and bearer of the Stars and Stripes in international competition against the likes of Porsche and Ferrari in prestigious races like the 24 Hours of Le Mans—would come to be viewed so skeptically.