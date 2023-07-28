We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Gardening can be relaxing, but hours spent kneeling and hunched over can strain on your knees and back—unless you have garden kneelers, that is. These useful accompaniments provide padding between your knees and the ground to make kneeling more comfortable during long days of digging, planting, and weeding. Protect your knees and encourage better posture with the best garden kneelers ahead.

How we chose the best garden kneelers

As a home and garden writer (and someone who has pulled up my fair share of weeds), I know that the best tool in the shed is the most usable one. A garden kneeler doesn’t need to be fancy to be functional, but a worthwhile pick will always be comfortable and durable.

I looked through over 20 garden kneeler pads, seats, and knee pads to narrow down these top picks. Through extensive product research and paying mind to online reviews, I chose products that feature high-quality materials and supportive designs. To cater to a range of home gardeners, I chose kneelers that can support knees and backs through a long gardening day, so you’ll be more comfortable whether you’re a newer plant parent spending an hour in the garden or an old pro out there all weekend.

To ensure comfort, I chose kneelers with thick padding or an ergonomic shape to cushion and support the knees properly. When it comes to support, material is just as important as design. All of the picks on this list feature sturdy materials like high-density foam, steel, or high-quality plastic.

I prioritized low-compression padding and higher weight capacities to ensure the kneeler won’t sag or collapse with use. Plus, these materials are easy to clean and will last beyond a couple of planting seasons. Lastly, a garden kneeler shouldn’t empty your wallet, so we kept affordability in mind.

The best garden kneelers: Reviews & Recommendations

Garden kneelers are available in a few common types: kneeler pads, kneeler seats or benches, and knee pads. They have one main function: they prevent you from kneeling directly on hard or muddy ground. Creating a soft and stable surface, they can help prevent sore knees and backs. Beyond the garden, these kneelers also come in handy for other odd jobs, like cleaning the floor and repairing appliances.

Best overall: TomCare Garden Kneeler

Why it made the cut: This garden kneeler bench boasts a multi-purpose design and can be used as a kneeling pad, portable bench, and a spot to hold tools while you garden.

Specs

Kneeler type: Seat

Seat Dimensions: 10.6 inches x 21.7 inches x 18.9 inches

10.6 inches x 21.7 inches x 18.9 inches Material: Steel frame and EVA foam padding

Pros

Sturdy steel frame

Foldable design is easy to store and transport

330-pound weight capacity

Cons

Can only be used on relatively flat surfaces

With this two-in-one kneeler from TomCare, you get a comfortable kneeler or a supportive seat in one handy product. This garden kneeler bench features a sturdy steel frame with EVA foam padding. The frame provides support for sitting and standing up from kneeling, while the thick foam padding offers a comfortable seat and keeps knees protected when used as a kneeler.

The foldable design saves storage space and makes the kneeler easy to carry around the yard. When it’s time to garden, just fold the legs out into place to hold up to 330 pounds of weight. Measuring 10.6 by 21.7 by 18.9 inches when extended, this kneeler is a suitable size for most gardeners.

To keep gardening tools within reach, this kneeler has two storage bags: one large pouch for gloves and tools and a small pouch for slimmer items. The multi-purpose design makes this kneeler an excellent choice to prevent yard work discomfort.

Best ergonomic: Vertex Garden Rocker Comfort Kneeler Bench

Why it made the cut: With a contoured seat, large cushioned kneeler pad, and a unique rocker foot, this sturdy kneeler bench is designed with ergonomics in mind.

Specs

Kneeler type: Seat

Seat Dimensions: 13 inches x 26 inches x 18 inches

13 inches x 26 inches x 18 inches Material: Plastic

Pros

Comfortable, contoured seat

Plastic build is corrosion- and rust-resistant

Ergonomic rocker foot

Cons

Kneeler padding is thin

Some users may find the rocker design unstable

Stave off gardening aches and pains with this ergonomic kneeler bench from Vertex. This kneeler is made from contoured plastic and is designed to keep gardeners comfortable when digging, weeding, and pruning.

When used as a bench, the kneeler features a large, contoured seat and a handy rocker foot. The slightly curved foot allows for a gentle rocking motion, so the bench can move with you as you work. This rocking angle reduces strain on your arms, legs, and lower back when you reach toward your garden bed.

An oversized, padded kneeling surface helps keep knees supported and off the ground when used as a kneeler. The sturdy legs also work as easy-up handles to help with standing up from kneeling.

This mid-sized kneeler bench measures 13 by 26 by 18 inches and supports up to 220 pounds. Since this kneeler is made from plastic, it’s naturally waterproof, rust-, and corrosion-resistant. The smooth finish is easy to keep clean; mud and dirt rinse right off.

Best large: Ergodyne ProFlex 385 Large Kneeling Pad

Why it made the cut: Made for contractors and professionals, this kneeler pad is larger than your average garden mat and made of durable rubber foam, which provides water- and dirt-resistant padding.

Specs

Kneeler type: Pad

Pad Dimensions: 16 inches x 28 inches x 1 inch

16 inches x 28 inches x 1 inch Material: Foam rubber

Pros

Large area provides a sizeable surface for kneeling and working

Foam rubber is compression-resistant

Beveled, striped edges prevent the pad from becoming a tripping hazard

Cons

At 1-inch thick, this pad is thinner than some comparable options

Designed for contractors, this large kneeler pad from Ergodyne comes with a handy range of extra features not found in your tropical garden mat. A larger kneeling pad provides more space to shift around while tending to your garden, without fear of your knees slipping off the pad. It measures 16 by 28 inches and is 1-inch thick.

In addition, this water- and petroleum-resistant mat is made of closed-cell foam rubber. The sturdy foam is compression-resistant and non-conductive to protect your knees all day. The dense foam also makes the mat easy to clean when it inevitably picks up dirt and mud in the garden.

A beveled safety edge with bright warning stripes prevents this mat from becoming a tripping hazard in the garden or garage, while a built-in handle makes it more convenient to carry and store at home. The mat is large enough to cushion other parts of your body as well—such as your elbows, shoulders, or hips—when doing home or car repairs.

Best knee pads: NoCry Professional Knee Pads

Why they made the cut: Made for contractors and construction workers, these tough, padded knee pads will protect busy gardeners from sore knees and rough terrain.

Specs

Kneeler type: Knee pads

Knee pads Dimensions: Universal size, fits knees up to 22 inches in circumference

Universal size, fits knees up to 22 inches in circumference Material: Gel core, foam padding, PVC outer

Pros

Heavy-duty design prevents aching knees and scrapes from kneeling

Suitable for use on uneven surfaces

Comfortable neoprene straps with slip-buckle clips

Cons

Knee pads are somewhat stiff, which may lead to discomfort

Gardening knee pads are ideal for projects that involve a lot of moving around, like planting a large number of seedlings and other large landscaping projects. Once strapped on, they’re a hands-free solution to prevent sore knees. With these premium knee pads from NoCry, there’s no need to move a pad or seat around—these comfortable pads always come with you.

The knee pads feature a gel core and EVA foam padding for soft support. The outermost layer is a thick PVC cap to prevent scrapes and punctures. Adjustable neoprene straps provide a firm and secure fit, even while walking. The ergonomic design hugs the knee to prevent the pads from sliding around. Instead of securing with velcro, which can weaken over time, these pads feature quick-release slip-buckles to lock the pads in place.

These durable knee pads aren’t just for gardeners: they’re suitable for contractors and are heavy-duty enough for working on concrete, hardwood floors, and construction sites. This means the pads are more than reliable enough for any gardener to ensure that no sharp roots or rocks poke through.

Best budget: Gorilla Grip Thick Kneeling Pad

Why it made the cut: This kneeler pad is affordable without sacrificing quality, made from dense, 1.5-inch thick foam that provides firm, long-lasting support.

Specs

Kneeler type: Pad

Pad Dimensions: 11 inches x 17.5 inches x 1.5 inches

11 inches x 17.5 inches x 1.5 inches Material: High-density foam

Pros

Thick 1.5-inch padding

Built-in handle

Made from ultra-durable and firm high-density foam

Cons

Foam has little give and may feel hard to some users

This thick and durable kneeler pad from Gorilla Grip provides affordable knee padding for avid gardeners. Made from 1.5-inch thick high-density foam, it’s an excellent pick for gardening and other household tasks.

The firm foam has little give—which may make it feel hard to some users—but the high-density material won’t compress or lose its bounce over time. Built to last through tough conditions, Gorilla Grip boasts that their kneeler won’t break down, even when used outdoors on rocks, rubble, or damp areas. The dense foam also makes this pad water-resistant, which prevents the pad from absorbing excess water and mildewing. The textured outer layer is easy to clean and dries quickly. This long-lasting design makes this kneeler even more affordable since it’s built to last for several gardening seasons.

A built-in handle makes this pad easy to carry around the garden. It’s super lightweight, thanks to its all-foam construction. Measuring 11 by 17.5 by 1.5 inches, it’s well-suited for any home gardener.

Things to consider before buying a garden kneeler

Gardening can be tough on your joints, but with a good garden kneeler, you can prevent sore knees and a strained back. The best garden kneelers are comfortable, supportive, and convenient to use, providing ample cushioning while you tend to your garden. When choosing a garden kneeler, consider the kneeler type, padding, and ease of use.

Type

Two main types are available: garden kneeler pads or garden kneeler seats. Kneeler pads are simple, inexpensive, and very lightweight basic pads made of thick cushioning material (usually foam). Benches or seats feature a padded cushion for resting your knees atop a sturdy frame that you can flip over to use as a small seat. Though less common, you can also find garden knee pads, which are protective knee coverings that strap onto each leg.

Padding

The best garden kneelers feature firm padding materials that are supportive but soft. The padding is usually made of high-density foam. High-quality padding will keep its shape and provide a stable kneeling surface while also offering some give for comfort. Padding thickness is a key feature to look for; thick padding (an inch or more) prevents painful rocks and roots from poking your knees.

Ease of use

A good garden kneeler is easy to carry and set up. Look for kneelers with a carrying handle or a simple, fold-out design, which make it simple to carry the kneeler to the garden and set up in a matter of seconds. If you’re looking for a combined kneeler and seat, make sure to consider weight capacity, which can range from 150 to over 300 pounds. Easy-to-clean and corrosion-resistant materials are ideal so you can quickly wipe off the kneeler before storing.

FAQs

Q: How much does a garden kneeler cost? The cost of a garden kneeler depends on its form and what it’s made of. The cost ranges from about $20 for a simple pad like the Gorilla Grip Thick Kneeling Pad to $55 for a bench like the Vertex Garden Rocker Comfort Kneeler Bench. Q: What is a garden kneeler used for? A garden kneeler provides cushioning between your knees and the ground to make it more comfortable to kneel. They are useful for garden work but can also be used for a range of home tasks like cleaning floors and repairing cars or appliances. Q: What are garden kneelers made of? Most garden kneelers feature high-density foam for the right balance between padding and support. Kneeler seats often have a durable but lightweight metal or plastic frame. Q: How do I clean my garden kneeler? Most garden kneelers are easy to clean by wiping with a dry cloth. When needed, use a damp cloth or gentle scrubber for muddy spots.

Final thoughts on the best garden kneelers

A good garden kneeler is a worthy investment for dedicated home gardeners; these inexpensive tools can help prevent sore knees and aching backs. For most gardeners, the TomCare Garden Kneeler is a well-rounded, multi-purpose choice. This garden kneeler bench functions as a kneeler and a seat, plus it includes a couple of storage pouches to keep your tools within easy reach.

