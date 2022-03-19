According to the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), organizations should be extra wary of cyberattacks in the foreseeable future. Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the agency issued a “Shields Up,” warning companies of all sizes and industries to “adopt a heightened posture when it comes to cybersecurity and protecting their most critical assets.”

While they said that there’s no need to panic at this time, it would do organizations well to take additional precautionary measures to defend their respective networks. You always have the option to hire professionals to do this for you, but you can also take matters into your own hands by doing all the defending yourself. Whether you’re a business owner looking to go all out on cybersecurity or a professional hoping to acquire cybersecurity skills to advance in your career, the Complete 2022 PenTest and Ethical Hacking Bundle packs the necessary training needed to help you learn how to stay ahead of emerging threats. For a limited time, it’s on sale for 97-percent off.

With lectures brought to you by iCollege, one of the most trusted marketplaces in e-learning, this training package contains 6 in-depth courses focused on penetration testing, ethical hacking, and other cyber security concepts. Courses are rated as high as 5 out of 5 stars, and as you go along, you can expect to learn how to discover and exploit vulnerabilities, hack various computer systems, identify and crack multiple types of passwords, and undertake preventive, corrective, and protective countermeasures to safeguard systems.

The training collection also focuses on teaching you how to perform analysis of attacks in the computing and network environments, modify PenTesting methods to launch powerful attacks, and the common tools and techniques used by penetration testers during a security audit.

