Drones have always been used for intelligence gathering in various industries, but in recent years, they’ve become more accessible to the masses, allowing more people to experience exploring the world from an entirely new vantage point. Whether you want to take aerial selfies, explore your environment differently, embark on a creative endeavor, or document your adventures in a whole new light, it’s worth picking up a drone.

If it’s your first foray into the drone world, you won’t appreciate the experience if you choose to maneuver a complex quadcopter. It’s better to opt for one that’s beginner-friendly, like the Ninja Dragon J10X Quadcopter Drone. It has all the bells and whistles you would want in a drone, all while delivering a seamless experience. For a limited time, you can grab it on sale for 55% off.

Compatible with just about any smartphone, the Ninja Dragon J10X Drone allows you to view real-time photographs and not miss a single moment with its compatible Wi-Fi app. Its 4K HD camera is capable of capturing HQ images and videos, and its gesture photo-taking features enable you to capture images with just a point of a finger.

You won’t have to worry about the drone mid-flight. It has6 channels that provide flexible control, giving you the ability to raise, lower, forward, retreat, and rotate the drone easily. It has 3 flight speed levels that make flying more interesting, as well as a 6-axis gyroscope that offers more stability.

With a single-click return feature, it quickly finds itself home. You don’t need to adjust the aircraft position before flight, either, all thanks to the headless mode. This drone is the product of fantastic programming and modern technology, a truly advanced source of adventure and fun that’s now accessible to all.

The Ninja Dragon J10X Drone usually retails for $199, but you can grab it on sale for $99. Gifting one for a friend or family member? You can grab two for $179.99.

Prices subject to change.