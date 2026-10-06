Elderly residents of tiny Scottish island just uncovered a medieval monastery

About 100 miles northwest of Edinburgh in a rural corner of Scotland sits a tiny island with only 190 residents. Mostly populated by fishermen and farmers, Lismore only measures nine square miles, just slightly bigger than Key West, Florida. The island doesn’t even have a local pub or coffee shop, but that doesn’t mean this rural community doesn’t have its share of excitement.

Recently, residents of Lismore, alongside Dr. Clare Ellis of Argyll Archaeology, uncovered compelling archaeological evidence of the long-lost monastery of Lios Mòr. The monastery is believed to have been founded in the sixth century by Saint Mo Luóc, an Irish missionary who converted many Picts in northern Scotland to Christianity. Lios Mòr is the island’s ancient Scots Gaelic name that translates to “great site” or “great enclosure,” a name that perhaps indicates the island was an important pre-Christian gathering site. The find is a heartwarming example of a community coming together to uncover a shared history, and is published in the October 2026 issue of the journal Antiquity.

Aerial image of the excavations at Lios Mòr. Trench 11 containing the oval building and metalworking area is in the foreground. Image: Ellis et. al ‘Antiquity’ (2026)

Written and local histories have long held that Saint Mo Luóc founded a monastery on the island, but archaeological evidence that backed up the claim remained elusive. That is, until a group of primarily older Lismore locals started digging, literally.

But before they grabbed their shovels, the Lismore Historical Society and other locals needed some funding. In 2016, they started raising money from local donations and legacies, a crowdfunding campaign, and a few grants. Those funds allowed them to bring Dr. Ellis, a professional archaeologist, to the island to help local volunteers excavate the site of a later medieval cathedral.

And once they started digging, the team uncovered something of an archaeological gold mine—in a way, literally. They found several early medieval crucibles used to cast gold and silver luxury goods along with all the hallmarks of an important early medieval monastery: early buildings, intricately carved stonework, and a burial ground.

The find is comparable to another far more famous monastery called Iona, which was founded in 563 CE by Saint Columba on the Isle of Iona off the coast of western Scotland. By the late seventh century, both Lios Mòr and Iona were part of a larger “Gaelic-speaking territory and kingdom that included Argyll and most of the Hebrides, spanning the Irish Sea to include part of County Antrim in Northern Ireland,” Dr. Ellis and her co-authors write in the recent study.

This area was known at the time as Dál Riata, and it was a significant center of power. Dr. Ellis describes the region as “a spiritual, cultural and sometimes political power-house, principally through its significance in the era’s developing early Christian networks, with a number of influential early Christian establishments located there.” These establishments include both Lios Mòr and Iona.

This map shows where some of the important early medieval Christian establishments that were part of Dál Riata, including Iona and Lismore. Image: Ellis et. al ‘Antiquity’ (2026)

Even though Lismore is a sleepy Scottish isle today, in the early Middle Ages, it was part of an important network of monasteries, playing a pivotal role in the region.

Robert Hay, a retired plant scientist who has lived on the island since 2001 and helped fundraise and coordinate volunteers for the excavation, found the entire experience “extraordinary,” he told The Guardian.

“The most exciting moment for me was when they were doing the post-excavation analysis and they found that they had been melting gold, copper, silver, and they were making jewellery on our little island in the seventh century.”