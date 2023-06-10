We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Written By Stan Horaczek Published Jun 10, 2023 9:00 AM

Dog beds for large dogs often work considerably harder than those meant for tiny pooches. Large dogs take up more space, shed more fur, chew harder, and track in more dirt and grime than their teacup counterparts. More importantly, large dogs often put more stress and strain on their joints and bodies, so a comfortable place to rest after a solid walk is much more important. The best dog beds for large dogs offer simple cleaning, plenty of cushioning, and durable construction that can withstand the daily abuse doled out by your ample K-9.

How we chose the best dog beds for large dogs

While we can’t get direct feedback from our dog pals, we know our pets very well here at Popular Science. We based this research on hands-on (or paws-on?) experience, user feedback, editorial reviews, expert information, and simple spec comparisons. For this list, we assumed “large” dogs mean anything over 50 pounds. But we also know some breeds can get much bigger than that, so we’ve mostly opted for the largest size whenever several are listed. We also highly value washability and durability because you want a dog’s bed to last longer than a single cycle of flea-and-tick medicine. Lastly, we emphasized durability. Big dogs can do big damage if they decide to chew—on top of daily wear and tear. The options on this list should keep Fido comfy for years to come barring any defluffing catastrophes.

The best dog beds for large dogs: Reviews & Recommendations

You know your dog better than anyone. So, while we’re very confident in our picks here, we recommend perusing all of the options in case more than one meets your specific needs. There’s often overlap, and you might save yourself some money or trouble by knowing what’s out there before you plop something down next to your dog’s favorite puzzle.

Best overall: Best Friends by Sheri The Original Calming Donut Shag 2XL Dog Bed

Specs

Dimensions: 54” round

54” round Machine washable? Cover-only on sizes M-XXL

Cover-only on sizes M-XXL Other sizes available: Small (23”), Medium (30”), Large (36”), XL (45”)

Small (23”), Medium (30”), Large (36”), XL (45”) Material: Fiber fill with a polyester plush cover

Pros

Zippered cover is easy to put on and take off

Machine washing cover is simple

Raised outer edge lets dog rest its head or cuddle into the bed

Round style fits easily in most spaces

Durable

Slip-resistant bottom is also dirt and water resistant

Cons

Limited color choices in large sizes

Padding is not machine washable

This is the bed my 50-pound dog chose and has been sleeping on for several months now. Its circular design includes a raised pillow around the outside edge. Dogs that like to burrow can climb into the notch between the edge and the main bed, while others can use it as a slightly elevated headrest. It’s an extremely flexible design.

The slip-resistant bottom keeps the bed in place if you step on it or the dog is restless. Ours only really moves around when the dog actively drags it around. Even after several months of use, the poly-fiber fill inside is still very plush and thick. Some beds tend to squash after just a few months, but this one has remained fluffy.

Cleaning is relatively simple. The outer cover comes off easily thanks to a zippered closure. The entire cover can go in the washing machine, though the padding can’t. If your dog has wetting problems, that might be an issue since cleaning the interior can be tricky, but that’s true of most large dog beds.

This solid, durable option is easy to clean and can accommodate just about any breed. A few extra color options in large sizes would be nice, but the neutral tones should fit just fine into most spaces.

Specs

Dimensions: 35″ x 45″ x 7″

35″ x 45″ x 7″ Machine washable? Cover only

Cover only Other sizes available: Small (26″ x 19″ x 6″) and Medium (25″ x 33″ x 6″)

Small (26″ x 19″ x 6″) and Medium (25″ x 33″ x 6″) Material: Memory foam padding with bonded microfiber cover

Pros

Memory foam provides excellent support, just like the human-sized version

Machine washable cover

Retains its shape

Very durable cover is hard to chew through

Heavy so it won’t slip

Cons

Expensive (when not on sale)

Padding isn’t machine washable

You’re probably familiar with Casper’s human mattresses. This is the same basic idea but for dogs. The dog bed consists of a 7-inch thick slab of Casper’s memory foam, with the same molding and cooling traits found in the human version. A raised edge surrounds your pup and gives them an elevated area to put their head on. Casper has added extra material to the top of the cover to allow dogs to dig and paw at the bed before they lay in it. That digging can be particularly brutal on dog beds, but Casper’s bonded microfiber cover is tough enough to withstand it.

The memory foam filling is (predictably) not machine washable, but the easily removed cover is. You zip it off, wash it on cold, and you’re good to go. This isn’t the biggest bed around, so if you have a truly massive breed like a Great Dane, you’ll likely want to go with something even bigger.

Best chew-proof: K9 Ballistics Chew Proof Armored Padded Dog Crate Pad Bed

Specs

Dimensions: 50” x 33” x 1”

50” x 33” x 1” Machine washable? No

No Other sizes available: Small (29″ x 18″ x 1″), Medium (35″ x 22″ x 1″), Large (41″ x 27″ x 1″), XL (47″ x 29″ x 1″)

Small (29″ x 18″ x 1″), Medium (35″ x 22″ x 1″), Large (41″ x 27″ x 1″), XL (47″ x 29″ x 1″) Material: Ripstop nylon on an aluminum frame

Pros

Aluminum frame covers fabric edges to prevent chewing

Ripstop nylon stands up to heavy biters

Made to fit inside standard crates

Material resists digging paws as well as chewing

Several color options

Lots of size options

Cons

Not a ton of padding

Not machine washable

If you crate your dog, it can be hard to see them sleeping on a plain plastic base, but many pooches will typically chew or claw apart any bed you put in with them. This 1-inch thick pad is designed to fit in the bottom of popular crates and provide extra comfort without the possibility of destruction.

This bed stretches ripstop nylon across a sturdy aluminum frame that’s light enough to move in and out of the crate easily. The company says it first started the design with Kevlar, but it ultimately wasn’t tough enough to withstand the kind of punishment some dogs dish out.

A DWR coating makes cleaning simple as you can simply wipe it off with a wet cloth if there’s an accident. The fiber filling should keep its shape and loft for up to five years, even under regular use. It may not look like the comfiest bed, but it’s a lot better than the hard bottom of a crate and will also last a lot longer. Plus, it will work as a stand-alone bed even if you don’t crate your pooch. Just don’t bash your toe into the edge of it when you go to the bathroom in the middle of the night. That aluminum frame is not messing around.

Best cooling: Coolaroo The Original Cooling Elevated Dog Bed

Specs

Dimensions: 51″ x 31.5″ x 8″

51″ x 31.5″ x 8″ Machine washable? No

No Other sizes available: Small (35″ x 22″ x 8″), Medium (42″ x 25.5″ x 8″), and XL (59.8″L x 37″W x 8.8″Th)

Small (35″ x 22″ x 8″), Medium (42″ x 25.5″ x 8″), and XL (59.8″L x 37″W x 8.8″Th) Material: Polyethylene fabric over a powder-coated steel frame

Pros

Affordable

Easy to move around

Hammock design means no bulky fill to clean

Steel frame can withstand life outside

Lots of color options

Clean with a wet rag

Cons

May slide around on solid floors

Not machine washable

Hammocks are awesome for people, but dogs enjoy them too. Rather than relying on some extremely complex (and marginally effective) cooling foam, this bed keeps Rover comfortable by allowing airflow to hit them from every side. The poly-material sling is made of fine mesh so your dog can feel the cool breeze as it goes by its belly. It’s basically the same idea as an air fryer, only with cool air instead of heat.

The powder-coated steel frame is sturdy and durable enough to easily hold even the largest dogs. Plus, it can survive outside if you keep it at camp or in the yard for your dog to chill out on. It comes in several colors, and all of them are very affordable. The actual fabric can’t go into the washing machine, but it’s easy to wipe down with a wet cloth when it gets scummy. And because it’s basically totally flat, it’s relatively easy to transport compared to a giant sack full of fiber fill.

Best budget: Midwest Homes Double Bolster Pet Bed

Specs

Dimensions: 54″ x 31.88″ x 10.63″

54″ x 31.88″ x 10.63″ Machine washable? Yes

Yes Other sizes available: 18”, 22”, 24”, 30”, 36”, 42”, and 48”

18”, 22”, 24”, 30”, 36”, 42”, and 48” Material: Fiber fill inside of a polyester cover

Pros

Cheap

Tons of sizes

Several color options

Completely machine washable

Four corner straps can attach it to a crate floor

Fleece outer

Cons

Not water resistant

Moderate padding

Maybe you need an extra bed to take with you on trips. Or perhaps your dog just isn’t that picky when it comes to places to flop. This basic bed doesn’t offer any advanced cooling/warming tech, is not made to withstand tons of abuse, and sports a relatively basic shape. But it’s very affordable, big enough to accommodate even the biggest dogs, and the whole thing is machine washable, so you don’t have to worry about trying to stuff padding back into a tricky cover.

It comes in many sizes, so you may not even need the largest one, which means you can save even more cash. The fluff inside will likely get matted down after a while, but regular washes and moving it around will help prevent it from getting too lumpy. It’s not super fancy, but it’s fancy enough to let you steal your favorite blanket back after your pooch stole it and has been sleeping on it for weeks.

Things to consider when shopping for the best dog beds for large dogs

While we feel great about our specific recommendations, some things are good to know before you dive headfirst into the surprisingly deep pool of dog beds. Here are some things to consider before making a purchase.

Size

We’re talking about large dogs here, which means you may be tempted to simply buy the biggest model you can find. First, however, consider how your dog sleeps. If they often curl up into a ball, they may not need an enormous 54-inch surface on which to flop. Going too big can also take up more of your floor space than you were expecting. Many product pages will tell you exactly how much a dog should weigh or how tall it is in order to fit a specific size. You want a bed that fits your dog and your space; otherwise, you may end up tripping and spilling your water at 3 a.m. on your way back to the bedroom. Trust us. We’ve been there.

Washability

This is critical. Most higher-end beds include a zippered cover that can go in the washing machine, while the internal padding needs more careful washing. Some cheaper models will allow you to stuff the entire bed into the washing machine. That’s easier, but it also tends to lead to a lumpier bed and a shorter lifespan for the stuffing. We are talking about large beds here, though, so make sure your washing machine can handle the bed. In the end, your life may be simpler if you just wash the cover.

Padding type

You’ll typically find beds with either fiber fill or foam inside. Some foam models offer egg-crate-shaped surfaces for added ergonomic benefits, but they’re often marginal. While neither foam nor fiber is inherently better, they do have their strengths and weaknesses. Foam beds keep their shape but can get crumbly and fall apart in the long run. Fiber beds lose their loft and can get lumpy and misshapen, but they’re often easier to clean.

FAQs

Q: How thick should a dog bed be? It seems logical that a thick bed will be the most luxurious, but that’s not always the case. You’ll find beds up to 8 inches thick and sometimes even more. But it comes down to your dog’s specific needs. If you’re putting a 12-pound dog on an 8-inch thick bed, they won’t benefit from that squish. At the same time, too thick of a fiberfill bed and you’re just adding more material inside to get bunched up and misshapen. A thick bed is nice, but don’t go overboard for what you need. And, if it needs to fit in a dog pen or dog house, there are additional space considerations. Q: How often should I wash my dog’s bed? You don’t need to wash your dog’s bed as often as you wash your own sheets, but regular cleanings will absolutely extend the life of your dog bed. If your dog has an accident or drags something disgusting onto the bed, wash it right away. Don’t let gross substances seep into the material. If your dog sheds a lot, you can often use a shedding brush to pull some of the hair out of the bed between washes. That will help prevent your washing machine from getting clogged with gross hairballs when you wash it. As a general rule of thumb, it’s easier to stay ahead of a stinky bed than fix one that already smells bad. Wash semi-regularly and follow the manufacturer’s instructions as closely as possible. Q: How long do beds for large dogs last? This really depends on the quality of the bed, your commitment to taking care of it, and (most importantly) how your dog treats it. Even the best dog bed can die a horrible death in seconds should your huge dog decide to chew it apart. Or, a cheap bed can last for many years if you’re willing to re-stuff it occasionally. Buy a quality bed and take care of it. Try to keep your dog from destroying it. The rest is in the universe’s hands.

Final thoughts on the best dog beds for large dogs

Owning a big dog is an adventure. They eat a lot, bark loudly, and fart in such a way that can clear a room. But we love them. And they deserve a great place to sleep. While it’s tempting to just chuck them an old blanket, the best dog beds for large dogs offer a durable, comfortable place for your giant pooch to rest their massive noggin.

Why trust us

Popular Science started writing about technology more than 150 years ago. There was no such thing as “gadget writing” when we published our first issue in 1872, but if there was, our mission to demystify the world of innovation for everyday readers means we would have been all over it. Here in the present, PopSci is fully committed to helping readers navigate the increasingly intimidating array of devices on the market right now.

Our writers and editors have combined decades of experience covering and reviewing consumer electronics. We each have our own obsessive specialties—from high-end audio to video games to cameras and beyond—but when we’re reviewing devices outside of our immediate wheelhouses, we do our best to seek out trustworthy voices and opinions to help guide people to the very best recommendations. We know we don’t know everything, but we’re excited to live through the analysis paralysis that internet shopping can spur so readers don’t have to.