Why do kids love reading the same book over and over? Child development experts explain.

Get the Popular Science daily newsletter💡 Breakthroughs, discoveries, and DIY tips sent every weekday. Email address Sign up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

It’s 7:30 p.m., and if you’re the parent of a toddler, you’re likely in the thick of the bedtime routine: bath, pajamas, teeth, and then comes the story. You may very well have a shelf of books to choose from, but chances are your child insists on the same one. Night after night. Week after week. Sometimes for months.

For parents, it can feel mind-numbing. But for a child, that repetition is pure gold—feeding their need for predictability, building confidence, and laying the foundation for early literacy.

“They’re going to start recognizing that the pictures and the words might be connected, and they’re going to have the cues for bedtime and safety and connection with you,” says Aliza Pressman, a developmental psychologist and author of Your Essential Guide to Raising Good Humans: The 5 Principles of Parenting. “You get a lot of bang for your buck.”

Here’s why child development experts like Pressman recommend just going with it.

Safety in routine

Young children thrive on structure. A systematic review of 170 studies from 1950 to 2020 found that routines are linked to positive child development, including better cognitive, emotional, social and physical health, and offer protection in stressful environments.

Researchers are still exploring the mechanisms behind why routines nurture such important milestones, the study notes. But we do know routines offer something young ones rarely get: a sense of agency and control.

In a world where adults almost always call the shots, routines give kids a dependable framework that helps them feel more secure, confident, and in control, Pressman says. So, reading that same book over and over—especially when they can choose it—makes a little one feel a bit bigger in the world.

“Whenever a kid is seeking comfort and control and safety, they’re beautifully going to find ways to experience predictability and familiarity,” says Pressman, who also is host of the podcast Raising Good Humans. “It’s actually really responsive parenting to be like, ‘oh yeah, that must be what’s happening here’ [and allow it].”

Baby steps to literacy

Routines also help young children develop their language skills—whether reading a book on repeat or singing the same song with their parents while they get dressed, says Deborah Wells Rowe, a professor in the department of teaching and learning at Vanderbilt University’s Peabody College of Education and Human Development.

“These predictable frames of shared activity and shared stories become something that children build up understanding of over time,” Rowe says. “And that becomes like a launch pad for learning all kinds of things.”

What’s more, even with a simple picture book, young children often discover something new with each reading. It’s not unlike adults who return to a favorite novel year after year—each reading revealing fresh layers of meaning for them as they age and mature.

Over time, young children begin to understand a picture book’s storylines and illustrations more deeply. They’re able to respond to questions about the illustrations or how a character feels. They begin to anticipate a funny passage or a silly voice a parent always incorporates. What seems repetitive to an adult is a rich learning experience for the child.

“The questions or talk that we use with kids on the first readings is very different than the kind of conversations that might happen on the 1,000th reading,” Rowe says. “Every one of these little micro interactions that you have with your child is an opportunity for learning.”

And each time they learn a little something new about the story, they build on their confidence. Often, kids will eventually have portions of the text memorized and “read” it to their adult. “They’re figuring out how the story works,” Rowe says. “They’re gaining confidence in themselves as understanders and, eventually, as readers.”

Tips for surviving books on repeat

Still, Pressman and Rowe acknowledge reading the same book for months can get tedious. They shared some tips for mixing it up.

Make it active: Run your finger below the words, point out the pictures as you read the text and ask your child questions about the story. Parents also can ask their child to read the book to them, Rowe says, at whatever level they’re capable of.

Track your child’s understanding: The text and illustrations will be the same with each reading, but your child’s interactions with the book won’t be. Rowe counsels parents to pay attention to appreciate how much they grow. An infant might scratch at the bunny illustration because they think it’s real, she says. Eventually, they’ll learn to point at the bunny when you ask them to find it. And, one day, they’ll run their finger underneath the word bunny because they can read it.

Don’t sweat it: If reading that book is driving you nuts, it’s fine to switch it up, says Pressman, who regularly recommends self-compassion for parents. “Go ahead and put it away, and they’ll find another one to get to know. It’s not like you’re harming them.”

But remember: This stage, while it may feel long, is fleeting. By the time they become readers of their own, they may very well be re-reading the Harry Potter series over and over again without cuddles from mom and dad.

This story is part of Popular Science’s Ask Us Anything series, where we answer your most outlandish, mind-burning questions, from the ordinary to the off-the-wall. Have something you’ve always wanted to know? Ask us.