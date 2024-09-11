The best humidifiers for babies in 2024

If you want to get your nursery humidity under control, eliminating painfully dry air, you may need a humidifier for babies. While every humidifier needs to be cleaned—anything that pushes water droplets into the air can also place germs there, too—we need to be extra careful when it comes to our little ones. With that in mind, we’ve collected humidifiers—like our best overall, the Levoit LV600S—with a reduced capacity to put harmful microbes into our home’s air, making them the best humidifiers for babies.

How we chose the best humidifiers for babies

Humidifiers for babies were primarily picked for their ability to produce a reasonable amount of humidity with a mechanism considered by medical professionals to be safe for babies. Further, we looked for form factors that were stable and unlikely to tip over. Finally, whenever possible, we searched for features that might benefit parents of the youngest people.

The best humidifiers for babies: Reviews & Recommendations

The following humidifiers for babies will give you a sizable enough selection to make a pick without getting overwhelmed by the details. We include a mixture of both evaporative and ultrasonic humidifiers for babies and encourage you to read our primer on the safety of each type. All humidifiers for babies should be cleaned thoroughly, properly, and often. For each one, we’ll review what makes it a safer-than-standard pick and what features you might want to utilize.

Best overall: Levoit LV600S

Specs

Type: Ultrasonic (cool mist) + warm mist

Tank capacity: 6L

6L Size: 11.6 x 7.7 x 11.3 inches

11.6 x 7.7 x 11.3 inches Noise level: <28dB (Sleep mode)

Pros

Can produce cool and warm mist

Boxy, reachable tank

Includes cleaning materials

Sponge filtering

Recommended by Levoit for babies

Sturdy body

Cons

Somewhat expensive

Levoit’s LV600S has everything you need to humidify your baby’s room. It can come out in the living room, too, as it works in rooms up to 700 square feet or more. While it is an ultrasonic humidifier, meaning that it puts full water particles up into the air and therefore needs to be made ultra-clean, it is easy to clean and convenient to use.

First of all, whenever you search for the best humidifiers, you’re bound to find a Levoit product. This one, however, is the top Levoit-recommended baby humidifier, and it does something special to earn that privilege. It uses a combination of warm and cool mist (via the ultrasonic dispersion technique) to moisten your air. While warm mist is considered unsafe when a toddler is left alone with it, under your supervision, it can humidify the room quickly. Then, when you leave, you can switch it to the safer cool mist to keep the humidity at the desired level. This rare feature provides the best of both worlds.

Next, the Levoit LV600S uses filters. While some count this as a negative, due to added maintenance, you should be cleaning your baby’s humidifier on the regular anyhow and the filter adds to safety. Speaking of cleaning, the Levoit LV600S comes with a cleaning tool and has a boxy, rounded-edge shape for easy cleaning. Check out the Levoit LV600S’s manual (cleaning instructions start on page 16) to get a peek ahead of the process. Many organizations recommend always using distilled water and cleaning baby humidifiers every three days.

This product is convenient to use. It has smart controls, checks humidity itself, and can be set to a certain level for automatic shut-off. There’s a sleep mode for a quiet nursery, too, so no waking up baby. Plus, a full tank has a 50-hour use span.

Best evaporative: Honeywell Cool Moisture

Specs

Type: Evaporative (cool mist)

Tank capacity: 1.1 gallons

1.1 gallons Size: 10.4 x 18.5 x 13 inches

10.4 x 18.5 x 13 inches Noise level: Very quiet (not specified)

Pros

Wick evaporation technique is very quiet

Every water-touching part is dishwasher safe

UV light cleaning treatment

Sturdy form factor

Cons

Will need to change evaporation wicks regularly

If you’re looking for evaporative-style humidity, this is the way to go for your baby. Evaporation is, as you may have noticed, particularly quiet, and it isn’t any less so for this humidifier. The moisture comes out invisibly, as well, with no mist sprays ready to get nearby objects wet and dripping. Additionally, the wick (the part of the humidifier that draws up water and distributes moisture) will pick up minerals, reducing white dust potential.

Though there is a UV light for killing viruses, bacteria, and protozoa, you’ll still need to change this wick filter periodically, as part of your regular maintenance and cleaning. Note that in addition to not adding any noise to a system, a wick will not vibrate everything in the water into the air, making it potentially safer than an ultrasonic humidifier. Put all together, the Honeywell produces a gentle fan-like noise, producing quality white noise for sleep.

The body of the Honeywell Cool Moisture humidifier is sturdy, in an almost toaster-like shape with four legs. While you’ll want to do regular cleanups with a distilled water finish to keep as many chemicals out of the machine as possible, it is worth noting that if you use this seasonally only, you can pop the important water-touching parts in the dishwasher without harming them. Then, wiping it down with distilled water will prepare you for another round of usage.

Best design: Chivalz 6L

Specs

Type: Ultrasonic (cool mist)

Tank capacity: 6L

6L Size: 9.4 x 12.7 x 7.4 inches

9.4 x 12.7 x 7.4 inches Noise level: <26 dB

Pros

Noise suppressor keeps volume low

Uses filters and includes cleaning brush

Dual mister for increased exposure

Easy access tank

Cons

No single nozzle option

The Chivalz 6L is easy to use and emphasizes getting fog and moisture in your nursery quickly. It has a 5-second fog output time and processes 300ml of water per hour. All of that gets pushed out through a dual-mister system, which also has the advantage of exposing more of the room to the mist, which is part of the reason we also consider this one of the best humidifiers for plants, who greatly need this exposure. However, there’s no option to switch to a single nozzle output, which may be inconvenient for those with cramped spaces. You’ll need to clear more area around the nozzles to prevent objects from getting wet.

You should appreciate the Chivalz 6L’s large, accessible tank and included cleaning brush. Routine cleaning is done in just a few steps, including wiping the large open insides, rinsing with water, and removing and either rinsing or replacing the filter. There are no complicated steps. It has a soft blue night light option, but it will also glow red when the water gets low enough to engage the humidifier’s auto-off feature. In other words, there is a lot of help to make using the humidifier simple.

Best for families: Vicks Cool Relief Cool Mist Humidifier

Specs

Type: Ultrasonic (cool mist)

Tank capacity: 1.2 gallons

1.2 gallons Size: 11.9 x 8.5 x 9.5 inches

11.9 x 8.5 x 9.5 inches Noise level: Not specified

Pros

Convenient, no filter design

Works easily with Vicks products

Great for family rooms, too

Cons

Lose the added protection of filters

If you’re looking for a humidifier to soothe your and your children’s colds when the inevitable family sickness strikes, Vicks may be the place to go. Like the Vicks Starry Night humidifier, you can use it with Vick VapoPads for extra comfort during times of sickness. It works well in both small and medium-sized rooms, as well, so when a sickness passes through the house you can share the humidifier in larger bedrooms, too, or try it in the family room together.

The lack of a filter on the humidifier has a clear pro and a clear con. The pro? You don’t need replacements and don’t have to fool with replacing it. The con? You don’t get the extra clean it provides. However, regular and proper cleaning, usage of distilled water, and careful monitoring of the humidifier should make this humidifier that is labeled as being for “baby, kids, adults” a safe product for you to use.

Best budget: Vicks Starry Night

Specs

Type: Evaporative (cool mist)

Tank capacity: 1 gallon

1 gallon Size: 11.3 x 13.2 x 11.4 inches

11.3 x 13.2 x 11.4 inches Noise level: Very quiet (not specified)

Pros

Antimicrobial filtration

Fun star display in seven colors

Includes soothing Vicks VapoPads

Very affordable

Cons

Will need to change evaporative wicks regularly

Vick’s Starry Night is a humidifier designed for babies and kids, which we can see through a few of their design choices. Most obviously, you’ll see the fun star and moon display that projects onto the wall, giving your baby’s nursery a fun atmosphere and reducing any fear of the new machine. It looks pretty, adds essentially no cost to the machine (while we didn’t target any budget products this time around, this product has the lowest MSRP of the bunch), and gives your nursery a delightful on-them look — even if it isn’t one of the most scientifically accurate star projectors ever made.

Next, it comes with Vicks VapoPads, which are designed to soothe your child. As an example, one of the pads is this calming menthol and lavender, which releases up to 8 hours of vapors for a sick child. Their product guidance includes information for babies under 10 pounds (use no more than two pads in 24 hours) and should be safe and ready to use for your baby, but be sure to consult your doctor or pharmacist should you have any questions.

What to consider before buying the best humidifiers for babies

Getting that humidifier for baby can be a huge step if you’re worried about your beautiful little alien angel or even humidifiers in general. Here are the key things to look at.

Humidifier type

Not every type of humidifier is considered adequate for babies, who don’t have fully developed immune systems. As a result, you likely won’t feel comfortable picking the same humidifier that you would for yourself when nasal congestion season comes. Here are the types of humidifiers most experts will suggest you look into:

Ultrasonic humidifiers: These humidifiers use high-speed vibrations to create an ultrafine mist, pushing water into the local atmosphere, thereby increasing humidity. However, everything goes, including small particles. Therefore, it is critical to be super clean when you use an ultrasonic humidifier; always use distilled water with it, and avoid using chemicals while cleaning them. While some people swear by them, other places recommend avoiding them altogether. Ultrasonic humidifiers for babies are some of the most common to find on the market.

Evaporative humidifiers: Evaporative humidifiers use wicks that draw up water and then evaporate that water into the air quicker than standing water would be evaporated. Much like in regular evaporation, the minerals and particles are mostly left behind. For this reason, some consider evaporative humidifiers to be safer. However, the wicks will need to be changed often as they can get dirty. Evaporative humidifiers for babies are frequently found on the market, including from popular brands like Vicks.

See any trends? All of the above can be generalized as cool-mist humidifiers. In general, experts recommend avoiding warm-mist humidifiers. The reasoning is simple; eventually, your child will gain enough mobility to move about and could eventually put their face into the fun-looking hot blast of mist, causing damage. However, this is not to say there aren’t advantages to warm-mist humidifiers, which can kill some bacteria and denature some viruses.

Cleanability and filtration

It is really important for your baby’s safety that the water in the air is clean, as small particles can enter the lungs and, with it, bring disease. Good water choices, easy-to-clean water tanks, and the possibility of filtration will all help in this.

Starting with good water is always a good choice. In fact, the EPA’s humidifier guidance recommends distilled water (for all humans, not just babies) and even more so if you’re using ultrasonic or impeller humidifiers, as these don’t have the heat to kill germs. Plus, distilled water is very low in mineral content and helps prevent dangerous white dust that can cause injuries to infants.

But water isn’t the only thing that can be dirty. The tank where water is stored can get dirty with sitting water, so you’ll want to find a humidifier that has a tank that is easy to access and clean. Your humidifier should be cleaned every third day at the worst, with more cleanings than that being preferable. Some evaporative humidifiers may use wicks or other mechanisms that can get dirty quickly. Use caution and follow the supplied instruction manual when cleaning your humidifier. Additionally, be careful with what you use to clean the humidifier. The oft-cited South Korean humidifier disinfectant case shows us the dangers of an unsafe chemical being used on humidifiers, specifically for babies.

Finally, it is worth noting that some humidifiers will have filtration mechanisms of their own. It is also worth noting that many of the best air purifiers will also have humidifier components, making for cleaner air as a whole, but you will need to check if these products are appropriate for babies on a product-by-product basis.

Safety listings

Safety listings are good, and we’re certainly happy seeing them. However, common listings like “ETL” or “UL” don’t necessarily mean that they’re extra safe for a baby in particular, just safe for people in general. Basically, if you can get an ETL or UL safety rating on your humidifier, that is a good thing, but it does not designate a humidifier as a “baby-proof” device.

Automatic shut-off

Next, take a moment to think about the safety of your home in general. If you know much about the differences between and benefits of humidifiers and dehumidifiers, you’ll know that they are a one-way street. Your nursery humidifier won’t also dehumidify. And that’s where some sort of automatic shut-off comes into play.

At its most basic, your humidifier likely has an auto shut-off feature associated with running out of water. However, there are also some with more advanced shut-off features that will turn off the humidifier when a certain local humidity is reached for those overly nervous about over-humidifying their home. While a naturally dry home is unlikely to quickly turn into an overly humid one, having extra checks on your home’s and nursery’s humidity levels can lead to increased peace of mind.

Timing and noise level

According to the American Association of Pediatrics, a nursery should be kept at less than or equal to 35dB for 80% or more of the time. Luckily, another type of automatic shut-off is one that comes with a timer. Your baby’s humidifier might also have the ability to switch into a low-decibel night mode, peaking at about 25 dB.

Stability

We really don’t want a humidifier to get knocked over. Thanks to diffusion, humidifiers affect the air in the room (and there are whole house humidifiers, too), not just a small local area. As a result, they really don’t need to be directly next to the baby or crib. But, since there is water involved and soaking the crib’s bedding can be an exhausting midnight disaster, there is a big preference for stability when we can find it.

Look for things like wide bases and short tops for a low center of gravity. Rubber feet on the bottom of your nursery humidifier will also help you keep it from dropping to the ground. You can also look for cable management options for any plugs involved.

Still, there are plenty of things in your baby’s room. You likely have lamps, drawers, night lights, baby monitors, and other unnecessarily fancy baby gadgets. These all require careful planning to place in the room, plus a bit of personal responsibility. It can, and perhaps should, make you nervous to introduce a new item into your infant’s room, but the sense and intuition that helped you safely place other items in the room should help here, too.

FAQs

Q: How much does a humidifier for babies cost? A humidifier for babies will likely cost you between about $60 and $110 unless you’re lucky enough to find something on sale. We find that the standard humidifier for babies costs about $80, those with smart features and apps start to cost around $100, and branded products that you may buy add-ons and extras for cost closer to $60. In the end, the prices are relatively similar, all things considered. Q: What are the disadvantages of a humidifier for babies? The main disadvantage of using a humidifier for babies is extra work for the parent. If used improperly, humidifiers for babies can be potentially dangerous. As a result, when you purchase a humidifier for your baby, you’re also signing up for the work of maintaining it. Additionally, if you over-humidify your home (frequently go over 50% humidity) you can cause mold and other issues. Q: Where do you place a humidifier in a baby’s room? You should place the humidifier in a place that is convenient, safe, and secure in the baby’s room. The humidity will diffuse through the air locally, much in the same way as smoke. Keep any wet nozzles pointing away from the baby or any objects that can become damaged if wet.

Final thoughts on the best humidifiers for babies

Getting a humidifier for infants can be stressful for a wide number of reasons, but with careful preparation and a mind that is dedicated to consistent and regular cleaning from the get-go, you can reduce your stress. Use the above humidifiers as a guide for your search, zeroing in on one that has the features, build, and ease-to-clean that you find desirable and tolerable.