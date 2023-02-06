We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Tired of lugging around various gadgets for your tech necessities? The WonderCube Pro: All-In-One Mobile Keyring is a multi-functional device that serves as a one-stop shop for all your mobile device needs. Best yet, it fits comfortably on your keychain, making it a convenient solution.

If you’re on the go regularly for work or for leisure, you’re probably tired of carrying around various cables for all your tech accessories. The WonderCube Pro brings eight smartphone essentials to your fingertips. One of its standout features is its universal connectivity, which allows it to work with all Android and Apple devices. The built-in cable, a 1-inch foldout flexible USB cord that extends up to 3 inches, makes it easy to charge your devices wherever you go while the gold-plated connectors (with USB outlet) ensure quick charge, saving you time and hassle.

The WonderCube Pro also doubles as a phone stand, thanks to its micro-suction cups plate that easily attaches and detaches on the phone’s back panel. The device also works perfectly as a USB flash drive (OTG for Android only), making it an ideal solution for quick file transfer and backup.

In case of an emergency, the WonderCube Pro can be a lifesaver. Simply grab a 9V battery and give your phone a significant boost of up to two to three hours of talk time. The built-in micro-SD card reader supports up to 128GB, making it easy to transfer and back up your files. It also includes a LED torch that can light up darkness whenever you need it. The combination of its eight functions—charge, phone stand, OTG USB, sync, emergency charger, flash memory reader, and LED torch—makes it a versatile device that can simplify your life on the go.

Various publications have praised WonderCube Pro’s various features, with Forbes calling it “Clean, minimalist, and timeless.” And CoolMaterial published, “WonderCube solves all of those issues, and more, in a one-cubic-inch package. On-the-go management just got a whole lot easier.”

The WonderCube Pro: All-In-One Mobile Keyring is now available for a price dropped to $79.95 for a 2-pack and $39.99 for a 1-pack. If you’re looking for an all-in-one solution for your mobile device needs, the WonderCube Pro is definitely worth considering.

Prices subject to change.