We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

While the capabilities of modern technology are exceptional, one thing that can still seem to be a nuisance is keeping all of our devices charged. And while there is no shortage of interesting ways to charge, convenience is ultimately the most important factor in our fast-paced world.

Things only get more complicated when you have more than one device that needs to be charged at one time. For people who are on the go and need to keep multiple devices charged, the MagStack Foldable 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station (2-Pack) is worth looking into.

The MagStack features 3 wireless charging spots, enabling 3 devices to charge at the same time. This means a chance to charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods Pro, AirPods with Wireless Charging case, as well as other Qi-Compatible Android phones, and other Bluetooth earbuds, three at a time! Plus, it folds neatly into a slim wallet-sized stack, making it a great option to bring with you on the go. It also transforms into a floating stand for FaceTiming, or video playback, all while charging.

Being able to charge more than one device at a time means no longer having to sacrifice one piece of technology for another. Innovation like this is the sort of thing that consumers love, and this product has no shortage of positive praise from consumers. One verified customer in particular enjoyed being able to travel more lightly, saying, “Love it! Just as described—compact and well-designed for travel usage. I can leave all of my other charging cords at home!” Another verified customer also enjoyed the portability as well as the quick charge, stating, “Very handy for home and travel! Fast charge and convenient size.”

Right now you can get the MagStack Foldable 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station with the Floating Stand and 20W adapter in a 2-Pack for $92.99. That’s a 35 percent markdown from its retail price of $144.

Prices subject to change.