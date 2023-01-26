We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

Drones have no shortage of features that are as interesting as they are impressive. And if you feel that standing outside and flying one around is the sort of fun reserved for children, you are gravely mistaken. There is nothing wrong with embracing your inner child (and allowing yourself to have fun), and in fact, many adults are currently driving the toy industry, according to CNBC.

Right now as a part of our Kidults Campaign, you can indulge your inner child at a great price. From Jan. 24-30, you can get the Alpha Z PRO 4K and Flying Fox 4K Wide-Angle Dual-Camera Drone Bundle for a 67 percent discount.

Both the Alpha Z PRO 4K and the Flying Fox 4K feature 4K wide-angle front cameras as well as 90-degree adjustment. Additionally, you can enjoy altitude hold mode for more stability while hovering, and with WiFi connection, these both allow you to connect to an APP, APK system for photo and video taking. In regards to handles, the 4-channel mode enables you to move forward, backward, up, down, left, right, and you can even do a rolling 360. Finally, a 6-axis gyroscope provides smoother flight control. The Alpha Z comes in a sleek black color while the Flying Fox arrives in a clean silver finish.

Drones offer hours of fun for your inner child, as noted by Droneblog, which states, “Seeing it whizzing through the air following your commands, being able to perform stunts and flips is a thrill for all kinds of tech nerds.” In particular, the two drones that are on sale are each highly valued, and as a result are also highly reviewed. PCWorld was particularly positive about the Alpha Z PRO 4K and its camera capability, stating, “With two built-in cameras — as well as the optional ability to connect your own DSLR—this drone offers a ton of versatility.”

Right now you can get treat your inner child by purchasing the Alpha Z PRO 4K and the Flying Fox 4K for just $129.99 as a part of our Kidults Campaign. That's a 67 percent markdown from their usual $398 price.

