We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

A good WiFi camera can be invaluable for a number of reasons. From use for security to being used as a dash cam, it can help keep you prepared for whatever life throws your way. And can you imagine adding in night vision? Then the camera is elevated to another level of usefulness.

If you are in the market for a WiFi camera with both day and night vision capabilities, then you are in luck! Right now you can get the TOKK CAM C2 for an extra 20 percent off as a part of our Winter Savings Event with code WINTER20. And if you’re looking for even more great deals, be sure to check out the whole Winter Savings collection. Just hurry, because this event will only be around from 12/13-12/15!

TOKK CAM C2 offers crystal clear quality so that you can instantly stream and/or record videos in 1280x720P resolution. It is versatile; you can use it as a security camera, wearable body camera, or as a dash cam in your car. Additionally, it’s convenient and can magnetically attach to any metal surface. The night vision features make it a viable option to be used any hour of the day, and the built-in mic can pick up high-quality sound from wherever you’re recording. It also comes with a cloud option and is free for 30 days.

According to Guardian Security Solutions, night vision cameras can be highly useful for 24 hour surveillance purposes, “Night vision cameras allow you to monitor your property day and night. To prevent being detected, many burglars will wait until it’s dark outside to break into a home or business. Night vision cameras will ensure they get caught in the act.” Cobra points out that dash cams are also very useful because you can use them “to be able to catch hit-and-run drivers.”

Right now you can get the TOKK CAM C2 for just $48.79 when you use code WINTER20. That’s marked down from its already marked down price of $60.99. The original MSRP is $89!

Prices subject to change.