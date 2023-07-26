We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

If you want to get into robotics, this kit may be for you. The WLKATA Mirobot 6-Axis Mini Robot Arm Education Kit offers a collection of emerging robotic technologies for $1,757.99 (reg. $1,850) and over $90 off the list value.

The field of robotics has experienced remarkable advancements in recent years, enabling individuals and industries to explore new possibilities and embrace automation. Mirobot was created as a compact, affordable, and user-friendly mini-industrial robotic arm designed for AI engineering learners of all ages and is a great way to get hands-on experience in the world of robotics.

The WLKATA Mirobot 6-Axis Mini Robot Arm Professional Kit has garnered rave reviews on Amazon, boasting an impressive 5-star rating. With its outstanding positioning accuracy of 0.2mm, this compact robotic arm weighs as much as a laptop, making it easy to move and reposition. The Mirobot kit introduces users to basic commands and gradually progresses toward more complex programming tasks, allowing learners to advance at their own pace.

The kit has plenty of tools to test the 6-axis mini robot arm from home. The pre-assembled Mirobot is ready to go right out of the box, so you can start testing its various intelligent control methods immediately through its Bluetooth controller. It can assist with delicate tasks like pick-and-place operations in manufacturing lines and becomes a powerful tool for automation and experimentation. Artists and creatives will also find applications for the Mirobot in bringing their designs to life, creating intricate sculptures, and even aiding in film or animation production.

Microbot supports various intelligent control methods (such as mobile phones, app controls, etc.) and expands to external interfaces to communicate directly with Bluetooth, WiFi, and RS485 protocols. The set also includes various safety mechanisms, including emergency stop buttons and collision detection, ensuring a secure working environment for users. Plus, through a WLKATA community, you can access an extensive library of DIY guidance, models, and tutorials.

Typically priced at $1,850, the WLKATA Mirobot 6-Axis Mini Robot Arm Education Kit is now $1,757.99 and conveniently ships globally.

