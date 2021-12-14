Don’t know what to get your macro-counting, spandex-wearing, competition-winning fitness-obsessed friend? We’ve got some ideas.

SMRTFT Nüobell Adjustable Dumbbells Add weights without taking up more room in your home.

Complete your home gym setup with versatile—and essential—workout equipment. These SMRTFT Nüobell Adjustable Dumbbells can transform from a lightweight five-pound set to a 50-pound set, with increments of five pounds to give you ultimate flexibility when it comes time to lift. Whether you’re a beginner just learning how to lift or a seasoned fitness enthusiast who wants a space-saving option with plenty of range, the SMRTFT Adjustable Dumbbells are a one-size-fits-all solution to just about any workout. Simply twist the handle to adjust the weight of the steel plates, which are engineered with durability in mind to last you years to come. There are three colors and two sizes—50- and 80-pound—available on the SMRTFT site.

Hyperice Hypersphere Vibrating Therapy Ball Who needs a foam roller?

Foam rolling after a beastly workout can help prevent injuries. Typical foam rollers work by using your body weight to loosen sore and overworked muscles. This one has the addition of three vibrating speeds to magnify the effect and make the whole process easier.

Wilson Racket Upgrade your swing.

Every tennis player has a different combination of strengths, and a racket should hone and enhance their abilities. Wilson will let you choose from various weights, head sizes, and lengths. You can also customize the appearance. Choose the color of the frame and bumpers, size of the grip, and even include a personal engraving.

Jaybird Vista 2 True Wireless Sport Bluetooth Headphones Run without the tether.

Music makes working out better—except when the wires get caught on a barbell or your own arm or another person. These in-ear wireless buds are secure enough to run in. No strings attached.

Brooks Levitate 2 Pumped up kicks.

Runners are picky about their sneakers. But these Brooks’ Running’s sneakers are meant to appeal to all runners, from beginner to expert. It also sports Brooks’ highest energy-return mids yet.

Sprigs Big Banjees Wrist Wallet How not to drop your smartphone while you exercise.

It’s hard to go anywhere without your phone, but when you’re running it’s also hard to go anywhere with it. Running tech has come a long way, and yet most running apparel still doesn’t come with pockets large enough to fit the newest larger-than-your-hand smartphones. This running band sits on your wrist and can fit all your important stuff.

Whirly Board for Spinning Balance Can you find the middle?

Boards like these develop the smaller muscles and tendons that keep you balanced. This gift is especially great for skaters, but any athlete can use this device for improving equilibrium.

Vita Vibe – Ultra Portable Mini Wood Parallettes Set A cheap way to get better at push ups.

Pushups are a simple and effective strength training workout. These little wooden parallettes give you greater range of motion and keep you off the ground, potentially alleviating wrist pain.

TRX All-in-One Body Suspension Trainer Portable gym.

Here’s a gift for the friend who want to do some serious strength training but doesn’t have the room in their tiny apartment for a set of dumbbells and weights.

Everlast Evergrip Weighted Jump Rope Skip and a hop.

Your fitness-loving friend knows that jumping rope is a fantastic way to exercise their cardiovascular system and muscles. This 9-foot, weighted Everlast jump rope allows you to adjust the length.

Withings Body Cardio – Premium Wi-Fi Body Composition Smart Scale Intelligent monitoring.

Yes, it might be a little weird to buy someone a body scale for the holidays. Proceed with extreme caution. That being said, if your loved one is a true fitness fanatic, they will have transcended the morality of the scale and see it as an important tool to track progress and improve body composition. This smart scale from Withings can do it all. In addition to measuring your weight, it also calculates your heart rate and tracks previous weigh-ins so you can monitor your progress. From your body weight, it can also calculate your body fat and water percentage, as well as your muscle and bone mass. That being said, take these last measurements with a grain of salt. To get super accurate measurements, you should visit your doctor, or arrange for a dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry (DEXA) scan.