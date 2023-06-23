We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

There’s no shame in having a sex toy in the nightstand drawer. Masturbation plays a big role in your sexual health—it’s even good for your mental and physical health! Your body releases endorphins (hormones that block pain and make you feel good) when you orgasm. Orgasms also help you sleep better, reduce stress, and can strengthen your pelvic and anal muscles. Plus, sex toys and masturbation are an excellent way to be in touch with your body and embrace what gives you pleasure. The best sex toys will leave you feeling confident and empowered over and over and over and over …

How we chose the best sex toys

In order to find the best sex toys, we looked at reviews, recommendations, and … did lots and lots of personal testing. I’ve written about salacious things in the past, so I have no shame in my coworkers knowing too much about my personal life. Someone’s gotta do the testing, after all! Additionally, we looked at versatility in both features, use, and the kinds of bodies they can be used on. In this case, we do believe a toy that is a jack of all trades might be best, but there’s also nothing wrong with being a master of none.

Also, everything on this list is body-safe, meaning it is non-toxic and non-porous. You don’t want any bacteria going near the thin, delicate skin around your genitals and in your body.

The best sex toys: Reviews & Recommendations

Astroglide Sexologist Dr. Jess O’ Reilly says, “Sex toy use is associated with a range of benefits including increased sexual functioning and sexual pleasure. Those who use sexual accouterments, such as sex toys and lube, report higher sexual functioning and greater sexual satisfaction.” Masturbation is also a great way to relieve stress and help relieve period cramps.

Everybody (and every body) is different when it comes to pleasure—one of our recommendations should butter your biscuit (get your mind out of the gutter, it’s a real turn of phrase!).

Best overall: Womanizer OG

PIC

Why it made the cut: This feature-packed vibe has lots of intensity levels, can be used for clitoral stimulation or on your G-spot, and its Smart Silent tech keeps things discreet.

Specs

Settings: 12 intensity levels; 3 vibration levels

12 intensity levels; 3 vibration levels Waterproof?: Yes

Yes Pleasure point: Clitoral, G-spot

Clitoral, G-spot Battery life: 2 hours

Pros

Waterproof

Can be used for multiple kinds of stimulation

Quiet

Cons

Limited flexibility

Controls can be finicky

The Womanizer OG takes all that is good in a bullet vibrator and all that is good in a clit stimulation toy and combines it into a versatile, wunderbar vibrator that you can use on multiple erogenous zones. Yes, it’s marketed as a G-spot stimulation, but we also loved its capabilities as a clit suction toy. Being able to control the 12 levels of Pleasure Air intensity and three vibration modes separately can lead you to all kinds of new highs when other toys only scratch the surface. The Afterglow feature—which senses your orgasm and gradually reverts back to its lowest setting—is a lovely touch, and helps bring you down from a potentially intense body high, like your lover rubbing your back and holding you after … well, you get it.

The vibe itself isn’t super flexible, meaning you can’t change the angle of the head, and the controls can be a little confusing— the short and long presses are super important in changing the features, and it’s easy to go into a different mode than you wanted. However, this is a small qualm when you consider the multitude of possibilities on how—and where—you can use this toy.

Best for phalluses: Arcwave Ion

PIC

Why it made the cut: The Arcwave Ion gives you a hand in achieving maximum phallic stimulation.

Specs

Settings: 8 intensity levels

8 intensity levels Waterproof?: Yes

Yes Pleasure point: Phallus

Phallus Battery life: 70 minutes on full power

Pros

Easy to clean

Intuitive controls

Smart Silence tech

Cons

Could be a little intense for newbies

When you think of phallus masturbators, a device that resembles a flashlight tends to come to mind. There’s nothing wrong with that, but there’s a sleeker way to beat off. The Arcwave Ion (made by the same people who make the Womanizer OG) kind of looks like a stapler, but it’s infinitely easier to clean than closed-end strokers—simply twist and rinse under the faucet after use. The Ion works by focusing pulsating air pressure the frenulum, the band of tissue on the underside of the penis toward that head that is packed with sensitive Pacinian pleasure receptors. A DryTech stick inside the Ion uses silica to wick away moisture, and vents on the lid encourage air flow, so you won’t be stuck with a musty stroker when you pull it out for use. Multiple reviews note a bit of a learning curve when first using the Ion, but boy, you’ll be happy when you get over it. If you’re new to using a stroker, try out a Tenga Egg, which is an analog stroker (you power it, buddy). If you like it, step up to the Ion.

Best for vulvas: Satisfyer Pro 2 Gen 3 Air Pulse Toy

Why it made the cut: It’s like oral without the oral (and you can actually get somewhere when using it).

Specs

Settings: 11 pressure wave settings; 12 vibration programs

11 pressure wave settings; 12 vibration programs Waterproof?: Yes

Yes Pleasure point: Clitoral

Clitoral Battery life: 90 minutes

Pros

Easy-to-clean silicone

App control

Great cost for features

Cons

Need to change Bluetooth settings so neighbors don’t know your business

Sure, using a good ol’ bullet vibrator will get the job done, but what about something that blows the project out of the water? The Satisfyer Pro 2 Gen 3 Air Pulse Toy has a long name, but it yields fast-acting feel-good feelings. In fact, you might even be done using it after saying the name. Air-pulse stimulation and vibration simulate oral sex, and Liquid Air technology mimics pulsing water. Put it together and you get a device that makes reviewers say, “It couldn’t be named any better because it will definitely satisfy!”

We love that it also comes with a Bluetooth app to customize vibration patterns, access remote controls, or play music. However, one reviewer notes that the name of the toy pops up on the list of available Bluetooth devices. Some may be none the wiser, but do take time to change the device’s name in the Bluetooth settings.

Best for couples: We-Vibe Chorus

Why it made the cut: G-spot, clitoral, and phallus stimulation all at once? Heck yes.

Specs

Settings: 10 pattern modes

10 pattern modes Waterproof?: Yes

Yes Pleasure point: G-spot, clitoral, phallic

G-spot, clitoral, phallic Battery life: 90 minutes

Pros

Comes with a remote control

Quiet

Sleek charging case

Cons

Hard to get clitoral stimulation in some positions

App interface wonky

The Beatles’ “Come Together” makes great points about … coming together. Achieve that harmony with the WeVibe Chorus, which stimulates the G-spot, clitoris, AND penis. A remote control means you don’t have to reach anywhere to change the settings, and it also allows someone else to control it in the bedroom or over long distances. Touch-sense modes let your movements control the vibrations, and Squeeze Remote tech lets you use your own body to change intensity—the vibration gets stronger as you squeeze.

With all new things, there is a bit of a learning curve. It can be hard to get a good angle on your G-spot while trying to get the toy to touch your clitoris. And, it may achieve a different kind of premature exit based on positioning. The app interface can be a little confusing, and leaving it could stop the vibrator from doing its thing, which is a bummer in the heat of the moment. After futzing around, WeVibe Chorus should be a welcome addition to your sex life.

Best for anal: Lovehoney Rump Workout Silicone Butt Plug Training Set

Why it made the cut: This butt plug set helps you ease into anal with three beginner-friendly plugs equipped with an essential flared base.

Specs

Settings: N/A

N/A Waterproof?: N/A

N/A Pleasure point: P-spot

P-spot Battery life: N/A

Pros

Easy to clean

Great introduction to anal

Different sizes for versatility

Cons

More for beginners

Anal doesn’t have to be daunting. If you’ve always wanted to try it and don’t know where to start, consider this Butt Plug training set from Lovehoney. A tapered tip, lengthy neck, and T-bar are all must-haves when it comes to looking for a butt plug—and these three have them all. All three are easy to clean and are made of body-safe silicone for peace of mind as you play. “Start small and work your way up to the desired size and stimulation,” says plusOne Director of Product Development Megan O’Connell.

The small plug is 3 inches long and 2.5 inches in girth; the medium is 3.5 inches long and 3 inches in girth; and the large is 4.5 inches long and 4 inches in girth. And if you don’t like it, Lovehoney has a 100-day money-back guarantee. Being able to try something out and getting a refund if you don’t like it? Sounds good to us.

If you’re looking for something more advanced, check out the LELO Hugo Butt Plug. It’s remote-controlled and vibrates.

Best rated: Hitachi Magic Wand Rechargeable Massager

Why it made the cut: The classic remains a classic thanks to buzzy vibration modes and a bevy of separate attachments, making it a true multihyphenate.

Specs

Settings: 4 speeds, 4 patterns

4 speeds, 4 patterns Waterproof?: No

No Pleasure point: Anywhere

Anywhere Battery life: 180 minutes

Pros

Great battery life

A classic made rechargeable

Doubles as a percussion massager

Cons

Not everyone’s cup of tea

Not waterproof

When you think of “sex toy,” the Hitachi Magic Wand most likely comes to mind. This wand has been around since 1968, and with that history comes with great responsibility. Considering that the Magic Wand has been used in scientific studies, we’ve come to the conclusion that yeah: it’s pretty legit. And it’s also pretty no-nonsense. You only get four vibration speeds and four vibration patterns. But it lasts for a marathon 180 minutes, which blows the battery life out of every single sex toy on this list.

The Magic Wand might not be everyone’s cup of tea: it can be a little too intense for you if you don’t like big, buzzy, bed-vibrating sex toys. But, you can always use it for its original use: as a percussion massager.

Best for beginners: MysteryVibe Poco

Why it made the cut: A foldable design and easy-to-press buttons makes this a great buy for someone looking for their first sex toy.

Specs

Settings: 8 presets; 16 intensities

8 presets; 16 intensities Waterproof?: Only showerproof

Only showerproof Pleasure point: G-spot, but can be used for clitoral stimulation

G-spot, but can be used for clitoral stimulation Battery life: 90 minutes

Pros

Designed to mimic fingers

Easy-to-use app

Super customizable

Cons

Have to keep app on in order to stay connected to the vibe

The MysteryVibe Poco’s small size (under 6 inches in length and 1.5 inches at the base) makes it an excellent choice for beginners who are looking for something they can use by themselves, with a partner, and on different parts of the body. It’s designed to mimic fingers—an ode to the OG way of getting off—and includes 16 different intensities for all kinds of moods. It’s showerproof and also super portable, making it perfect to bring on a trip with your lover or pack on a sleepover. Like other Bluetooth-connected toys, your vibe might turn out when you try to leave the app.

Best discreet: Womanizer Wave

Why it made the cut: Instead of your regular showerhead, this showerhead and clitorial stimulator in one was designed for erogenous zones.

Specs

Settings: N/A

N/A Waterproof?: Yes

Yes Pleasure point: All over

All over Battery life: N/A

Pros

Looks like a regular showerhead

Saves water

Easy installation

Cons

Not for anyone who doesn’t want to incorporate toys into daily life.

“Discovering masturbation via the showerhead” is a common trope in coming-of-age movies, but it’s also one that many of us have done in real life. It’s an easy, cheap, accessible way to experiment with masturbation. The showerhead has grown up, thanks to the Womanizer Wave, which is made for water-pressure clitoral stimulation. Believe it or not, it also saves water thanks to EcoSmart tech without sacrificing performance. The Wave is also easy to hold in your hand (you can’t say the same for your heavy showerhead). You can change between the three different water jets—PowderRain, PleasureJet, and PleasureWhirl—with the touch of a button. The Womanizer Wave system is easy to swap in and out—however, it might be even easier to accept that your showerhead was made for masturbation and let no one be none the wiser.

Best budget: plusOne Fluttering Arouser

Why it made the cut: You don’t have to spend $100 to “invite a little pleasure” into your life.

Specs

Settings: 10 vibration speeds

10 vibration speeds Waterproof?: Yes

Yes Pleasure point: Clitoral

Clitoral Battery life: 1.5 hours of use

Pros

Easy to clean

Cheap and good quality

Rechargeable

Cons

Might not scratch the itch for those who are suction toy stans

“Cheap” tends to get lumped with “poor quality.” And, vibrators under $50 may not be rechargeable. The plusOne rejects those notions with soft, smooth high-quality silicone that yields 1.5 hours of power on a single charge. It combines a fluttering tongue with vibration for extra stimulation and arousal. You just need some warm water and mild soap to clean. And, it’s truly waterproof, so you don’t have to worry about damaging the device when using it in the shower.

However, if suction toys are your jam, you might not get your rocks off with the Fluttering Arouser, since it uses a silicone tongue and vibration. In that case, we recommend the Lovehoney X ROMP Switch Clitoral Suction Stimulator, which has six intensity levels and is less than $35.

What to consider when buying the best sex toys

The world is your oyster when sex toy shopping. However, all sex toys are not built the same. And, like the partnered sex many of us had in college, when a sex toy is bad, it’s bad! Here’s what to look for when looking for a sex toy.

What do you like?

Where do you like to be touched? And how do you like to be touched? Answering those questions can lead you to a perfect match. For example, a vibrating phallus sleeve is going to feel different than a cock ring. Maybe vibration isn’t your style and a stroker sounds more pleasurable to use.

Experimentation

With this said, sex toys are a great way to try something new. Check to see if the site you’re buying from has a money-back guarantee. Sometimes, you can get a refund if you decide that a toy isn’t making you see fireworks and enter a new dimension.

What if the vibe isn’t your vibe? Aka, sex toy recycling

Most retailers won’t accept your used sex toys if you change your mind, however. The good news is, there’s a way to not let it sit sad and unused in your nightstand drawer.

“Should you need to dispose of a product with a lithium-ion battery, the battery should be disposed of in accordance with the local laws and regulations,” Connell says.

This means its final resting place is not in your home trash can.

“If possible, please recycle it,” adds plusOne Director of Industrial Design Emily Gasta. “Users should not take out or replace the battery by themselves; doing so may damage the product.”

You also don’t want to recycle a used sex toy. Read up on how to clean your sex toys based on what they’re made out of. And if you really want to get rid of it, you can gift it to a treasured and trusted friend (after sanitizing and sterilizing, of course), or you can gift it away on a site like Squeaky Clean Toys, which is like eBay for sex toys.

Lube up

Not all lubes are made the same, either. You’ll want to use silicone lube like the Shine Silicon lube from Maude on glass toys, when you’re getting frisky in the water, or when you’re just using your hands. However, do not use silicone lube with silicone toys—that will damage them. Instead, use a water-based lube like tried-and-true-blue Astroglide. We also have to recommend Astroglide because of its rocket-science roots.

FAQs

Q: Can you get an STI from a sex toy? Short answer: yes. If you’re only using it on yourself or you have a long-term monogamous partner, you’re all good. However, if you share a sex toy with another person with a sexually transmitted infection (STI) and use it on yourself, you are at risk of catching an STI. Cleaning, sanitizing, and disinfecting sex toys before and after use can keep dangerous germs and bacteria at bay (see below to learn how.) For additional protection, put a condom on the toy to prevent STI spread when using toys with a new person or a different partner. Q: How do I properly clean a sex toy? Sanitization and sterilization are a different beast, but if you’re not selling it or giving it to a friend, mild soap and water is perfect to clean your sex toy. You can also buy cleaners like these plusOne Personal Wipes. Q: How do I warm up a sex toy? If you’re using a silicone toy, it’s best to warm it up with your hands—any extreme temperatures could damage the toy. However, you can experiment with temperature play with glass toys or metal toys. You can use a bowl with warm water to take the chill off safely. Never use the microwave, boiling water, or freezing temps when adding the elements into your bedroom happenings. You can also indulge on a lube warmer, like this one from Pulse.

Final thoughts on the best sex toys

Sex toys are fun to use, but they’re also an important part of sexual wellness and building confidence. There’s something for everybody when looking for the best sex toys—and the majority of them can be used on almost every body. Shut the blinds, clear 20 minutes off your schedule, and get to work!

