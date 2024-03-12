We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

If backyard aesthetics and extending how long you can use your outdoor space into late fall and early spring evenings are important to you, a fire pit table is an ideal solution. These gas-powered fire pits require little maintenance, are pleasing to the eye, and generate a lot of heat. What separates them from a traditional fire pit is that they have an edge around their rim—which you can use to store a drink, the makings of s’mores, etc.—and can complement your patio furniture and more aesthetically pleasing outdoor storage. The best part is that you can operate them without knowing how to start a fire and can control their intensity with the twist of a knob. The best fire pit tables will become the focal point of your patio or backyard conversation pit and provide utility for years to come.

The best fire pit tables: Reviews & Recommendations

Specs

Dimensions: 22 x 45 x 24.5 inches (Depth x Width x Height)

22 x 45 x 24.5 inches (Depth x Width x Height) Weight: 88 pounds

88 pounds BTU: 50,000 BTU (British Thermal Units)

Pros

Long width

Includes glass windshield

Easy lift lid

Cons

Heavy

Walsunny’s 45-inch Gas Fire Pit Table is an excellent choice for anyone looking to spruce up their backyard this year. It’s long, which means more people can fit around it than a typical fire pit, and the inclusion of a glass windshield means you won’t have to worry about flames licking the food and drinks you put around its edges. That shield also ensures you’ll get a consistent flame rather than one that shrinks whenever there’s a breeze.

This gas-powered fire table has a hidden door that keeps its propane tank out of people’s sight line, and its easy lift cover makes setting it up easier. A cover fits flush on top of the fire table’s pit, and you can lift it up its handle with one hand. This design means you can also use the fire pit table as a regular table while the sun is out. Walsunny says its fire pit table is compatible with a 20-pound tank, which should last you several hours-long sessions before needing to be replaced. The only factor you should consider when getting this fire pit table is its 88-pound weight, which means you’ll want to figure out where to keep it semi-permanently before it arrives. A portable fire pit this is not. If its heft isn’t an issue, there’s no reason to pass up on this fire pit table, given its performance, smart design, and reasonable price.

Specs

Dimensions: 57 x 21.1 x 25.6 inches (Depth x Width x Height)

57 x 21.1 x 25.6 inches (Depth x Width x Height) Weight: 50.5 pounds

50.5 pounds BTU: 60,000 BTU

Pros

Long width

High maximum heat

Most space around the rim

Cons

Price

Windguard not included

EAST OAK’s 57 57-inch Gas Fire Pit Table may be pricy, but it’s also the most powerful and longest model we recommend. This means it can provide the most heat to the most people, with an even wider lip around the rim for food and drinks. It also shares some of our favorite design elements with the best overall pick. The fire pit table’s cover sits flush with its body, which means it can be used as a table when the flames aren’t ignited. A hidden door keeps the propane tank out of sight, and the table’s control knob is color-coordinated with its base, which is aesthetically pleasing. EAST OAK says its fire pit table is compatible with 20-pound propane tanks.

If power is what you’re after, EAST OAK’s fire pit table has nearly 20% more BTU than our other recommendations. Its aluminum frame can handle the heat without an issue. Our only complaint with this fire pit table is that it doesn’t come with a windshield, which is unfortunate given its high price. If you’d like this fire pit to be slightly narrower, EAST OAK just released a new model to fit your needs.

Best value: EAST OAK 28 Propane Fire Pit Table

Specs

Dimensions: 28 x 28 x 25 inches (Depth x Width x Height)

28 x 28 x 25 inches (Depth x Width x Height) Weight: 56

56 BTU: 50,000 BTU

Pros

Compact size

Competitive BTU with larger models

Price

Cons

Heats a smaller area

If your backyard is tiny, you can still get a fire pit table that can suit your space. This square-shaped model from EAST OAK may not be able to heat as large of an area as our wider recommendations, but it’s still powerful enough to keep three people or so very toasty. Despite its smaller size, EAST OAK crammed all the essential features, from a powerful heating system to a hidden door that keeps your propane tank out of sight. The company says you can use this fire pit table with a 20-pound propane tank, which is on par with the other models we recommend.

EAST OAK didn’t include a windshield with this fire pit table, but that’s reasonable given its sub-$200 price. We’re pleased that the company designed the table with an all-aluminum frame, which will handle exposure to heat for extended periods. If you need a durable, relatively portable fire pit table for your backyard and are on a budget, this is the one to get.

Here are other fire pit tables that can heat up gatherings:

FAQs

Q: Is glass or rock better for a fire pit? There’s no functional difference between rock and glass fire pits; it all depends on your aesthetic preference. Q: Do fire pit tables give off much heat? Yes. A fire pit table will give off roughly as much heat as a similarly sized fire pit as they work the same way. Q: What is the best material to burn in a fire pit? Fire pit tables run on propane, so you won’t need to add more fuel. However, you must ensure the propane tank attached to the table is sufficiently filled. (We’re sure that, like us, you also have a propane grill, so keep multiple tanks on hand at any time.) Q: Is a round or square fire pit table better? This comes down to whichever shape suits your preferences. Round and square tables work similarly if their power level is the same. Q: How much does a fire pit table cost? This depends on its size and BTU output. Our recommendations cost between $169 and $539.

Final thoughts on the best fire pit tables

A fire pit table will add a significant ambiance to your outdoor space while serving several vital functions. When it’s not on, using the table while hosting will give you ample space for a multicourse meal with drinks. Once the meal ends, you can ignite the fire pit to provide illumination and heat deep into the night. The benefit of using a fire pit table over a typical fire pit is that you don’t have to worry about waiting for it to fully extinguish or cleaning out an ash pan at the end of the night (though you should always know where your fire extinguisher is, just in case). You also don’t have to worry about keeping wood dry when it rains, which can be a hassle in many parts of the country. A fire pit table offers all the benefits of a fire pit in a simpler-to-use, nicer-to-look-at package.

