We’re practically giving this iPad Air away for back-to-school season

It’s 41 percent less than buying from Apple.

By Stack Commerce

Posted on Aug 28, 2024 9:00 AM EDT

A refurbished iPad Air on a plain background.
Stack Commerce

Stop! Don’t go to Apple if you want an iPad for school—they’ll overcharge you. We know students are on a tight budget and don’t need the latest processor that loads apps half a second faster, so we’re selling refurbished models at nearly half price.

This 2020 iPad Air offers similar performance to those at Apple right now, except it’s only $349.99 (compared to $599). And it ships free. We have these in sky blue, space gray, rose gold, or green to match whatever aesthetic you’re going for.

Refurbished vs. new

It’s hard to care if anyone’s used this iPad before when you’re saving $249, but if you do, rest assured that we only sell high-quality devices. All are tested, inspected, and cleaned before shipping.

This 2020 iPad Air is also in grade “A” refurbished shape, arriving in near-mint condition. Most people won’t even notice that it’s been used, but if you’re a meticulous person, you might notice some light wear on the colored body of the tablet. The battery may not be at full capacity, but it’ll have at least 80 percent health.

Order yours ASAP so you have it for class

This is a great iPad for students because it’s lightweight (just one pound), has battery life that lasts all day, and is compatible with Apple accessories like the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil 2nd Gen.

Many students enjoy taking notes, and you’ll love a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with vivid colors and sharp detail with 64GB of storage for downloading note-taking apps and storing everything locally. The device also has a 7MP front camera for joining Zoom calls and a 12MP rear camera for taking pictures around campus.

Don’t miss this back-to-school iPad deal—all refurbished offers are limited in stock. This 2020 iPad Air is $349.99 with free shipping while supplies last (reg. $599).

StackSocial prices subject to change.

