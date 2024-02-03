We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

2023 was the first calendar year that Apple has not released a new iteration of its world-famous tablet, the iPad. It gives fans all the more reason to believe the rumors that the famed tablet will get a massive revamp this year, which may also mean that the newest version will be on the pricier side. But if you’re not looking to get the latest and wish to maximize your savings instead, getting your hands on a refurbished unit is the wise option.

This refurbished iPad Pro, for instance, is from the 2016 lineup, but it looks and functions just like new. More importantly, it’s on sale at an unbeatable price—only $165.97 until Feb. 4, with no coupon necessary.

Stream immersive content in stunning quality with its 9.7-inch Retina display, store many of your favorite apps and media with the 32GB internal storage, and juggle various tasks without experiencing lags with the Apple A9X processor.

Working on the move? The 10-hour battery life lets you browse, surf, and even game throughout the entire workday without having you scramble to the nearest power outlet. Its 5-megapixel FaceTime HD camera, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, and dual microphones also let you take high-quality video calls, while its 12-megapixel iSight camera allows for detailed photos and footage.

Rounding up the package is a complete set of accessories, which include tempered glass, a snap-on case, and a lightning cable.

As a verified buyer noted, “Really hardly used like new. Lots of good memory. Very clean. The price was really right about 140 just for something that’s a 1-year-old technology.”

Formerly retailing for $599, you can grab this Apple iPad Pro 9.7″ A1673 32GB WiFi Silver Bundle (Refurbished) on sale for $165.97 (reg. $599) through Feb. 4 at 11:59 p.m.

StackSocial prices subject to change.