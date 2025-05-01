Amazon’s best-selling at-home blood pressure cuff is just $30 for a limited time

If you want accurate blood pressure tracking that you can share with your healthcare providers, this is a very easy and affordable way to do it.

By Stan Horaczek

Published

You probably have a fitness tracker or at least a smart watch by now for tracking your vital information. They do a great job, but they can’t get an accurate reading when it comes to blood pressure. Right now, Amazon has dropped the price of the iHealth Track Smart cuff-style blood pressure monitor to just $30, which is a 40 percent drop from its typical $50 price. This is a simple way to get accurate in-home readings whether you’re in treatment for a specific condition or just trying to keep tabs on your stats.


iHealth Track Smart Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor $30 (was $50)

This is one of the most accurate possible methods for tracking your own blood pressure short of having a nurse do it for you. The cuff fits most adult arms and works just like it would at the doctor’s office. The device itself has just two buttons, so operation is extremely simple. The large, bright, high-contrast screen clearly displays readings. The display changes color to quickly indicate the nature of the result. If it detects a problematic reading, it will turn red to indicate the problem.

The device’s built-in memory can store up to 99 readings, but the companion smartphone app can keep track of unlimited test results. The built-in Bluetooth connection makes syncing easy and the data is simple to transmit to a healthcare provider. The cuff even detects heart rhythm abnormalities. It’s a great thing to have on-hand for regular readings, especially at this price.

 

Stan Horaczek Avatar

Stan Horaczek

Executive editor, gear and reviews

Stan Horaczek is the executive gear editor at Popular Science. He oversees a team of gear-obsessed writers and editors dedicated to finding and featuring the newest, best, and most innovative gadgets on the market and beyond.

Why Trust Popular Science

Popular Science started writing about technology more than 150 years ago. There was no such thing as “gadget writing” when we published our first issue in 1872, but if there was, our mission to demystify the world of innovation for everyday readers means we would have been all over it. Here in the present, PopSci is fully committed to helping readers navigate the increasingly intimidating array of devices on the market right now.

Our writers and editors have combined decades of experience covering and reviewing consumer electronics. We each have our own obsessive specialties—from high-end audio to video games to cameras and beyond—but when we’re reviewing devices outside of our immediate wheelhouses, we do our best to seek out trustworthy voices and opinions to help guide people to the very best recommendations. We know we don’t know everything, but we’re excited to live through the analysis paralysis that internet shopping can spur so readers don’t have to.

