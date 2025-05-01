Amazon’s best-selling at-home blood pressure cuff is just $30 for a limited time

We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

You probably have a fitness tracker or at least a smart watch by now for tracking your vital information. They do a great job, but they can’t get an accurate reading when it comes to blood pressure. Right now, Amazon has dropped the price of the iHealth Track Smart cuff-style blood pressure monitor to just $30, which is a 40 percent drop from its typical $50 price. This is a simple way to get accurate in-home readings whether you’re in treatment for a specific condition or just trying to keep tabs on your stats.



iHealth Track Smart Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor $30 (was $50)

This is one of the most accurate possible methods for tracking your own blood pressure short of having a nurse do it for you. The cuff fits most adult arms and works just like it would at the doctor’s office. The device itself has just two buttons, so operation is extremely simple. The large, bright, high-contrast screen clearly displays readings. The display changes color to quickly indicate the nature of the result. If it detects a problematic reading, it will turn red to indicate the problem.

Sign Up For Goods 🛍️ Product news, reviews, and must-have deals. Email address Sign Up Thank you! Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

The device’s built-in memory can store up to 99 readings, but the companion smartphone app can keep track of unlimited test results. The built-in Bluetooth connection makes syncing easy and the data is simple to transmit to a healthcare provider. The cuff even detects heart rhythm abnormalities. It’s a great thing to have on-hand for regular readings, especially at this price.