Sony’s new USB-C spatial mic captures the world around you without capturing you in wires

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Sony spent 2026 releasing tons of top-notch playback products, from Bluetooth headphones to DJ-friendly party speakers to surprisingly affordable pro IEMs. Now the Japanese giant introduces something to capture immersive content you can play on all those audio accessories. The ECM-AX10 is a compact USB-C microphone for vloggers, mobile filmmakers, and content creators, and the world’s first Eclipsa Audio-certified mic for smartphones.

Featuring four omnidirectional capsules, the ECM-AX10 can record Ambisonics, binaural, and stereo. This lets you capture the sense of space, direction, and distance appropriate for the project/format, whether it’s travel reels or festival feels, sports cheers or reviewing gear.

Ambisonics’s four-channel 48 kHz/32-bit float capabilities, plus Sony’s Spatial Audio Video Tool, mean you can publish a full-sphere Eclipsa Audio experience on YouTube, based on the open IAMF (Immersive Audio Model and Format) standard. The Binaural recording’s two channels of that 48 kHz/16-, 24-, or 32-bit quality can be translated to 360 Reality Audio for headphone-optimized 3D rendering. And stereo is, well, stereo. You know it, you love it, you want some more of it. It makes the microphone compatible with general recording and video apps and whatever social channel you prefer.

As for the package these containers come in, the ECM-AX10 is 24g, has a Selfie Mode for rear or front-facing alignment, includes an attenuator (ATT) switch that drops sensitivity -20dBFS to avoid overloading (plus additional Noise Cut controls), features a 3-axis gyroscope and 3-axis accelerometer to keep audio aligned with the video’s orientation, and offers a 3.5mm minijack for wired monitoring (a great opportunity to try those Sony IER-M500 IEMs, or others). There’s also a windscreen; spacer sheet; shoe-mount microphone holder (Cold shoe / No electrical contacts); and USB-C extension cable in the package.

Thanks to the ECM-AX10, you don’t have to risk your $15,000 C-800G to capture engaging, expressive, like you were there ambiance.