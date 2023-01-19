We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Learn more ›

It’s okay to give your kids some screen time when you need to focus on wrapping up the workday or at a restaurant to prevent a case of the grumpies. If you’re looking for a kid-friendly tablet that has parental controls to manage screen time—an important metric to look at to prevent complete brain rot—Amazon has you covered with its Fire 7 Kids tablet, on sale for $69.99. That’s 36 percent off its $109.99 regular price.

This tablet—made for kids 3-7—comes with one year of Amazon Kids+ (the company’s educational programming platform), a sturdy kid-proof case to protect against drops and bumps, and built-in stand, which saves you $70 from the jump. You won’t need to put that $70 toward a back-up tablet; this one comes with a two-year warranty: If it breaks in that time, you can return it and get a new one for free. A Parent Dashboard lets you filter content based on age, set educational goals and time limits, and grant access to Netflix, Disney+, Zoom, and more. This kids’ tablet comes with adult tablet levels of power, with 10 hours of battery life and 2 GB quad-core processor. You can also choose from 16 GB or 32 GB of internal storage, and add up to 1TB of expandable storage with a microSD card.

If introducing a tablet isn’t in the cards, or you’d like to give your child some screen-free enrichment, the Popular Science Microbiology Lab Science Kit is on sale for $14.99—that’s 25 percent off from its OG $19.99 pricing. It allows your budding Marie Curie or Louis Pasteur to learn screen-free about the science behind microbes, bacteria, and fungi through 15 different experiments using the 31-piece kit. We may be a little biased, but we think it’s a great way to have fun and learn something new for parents and kids alike.

Youth is fleeting and they’ll eventually be too old for a children’s tablet or STEM kit. Snag these deals before they start complaining that only babies play with microbiology lab kits.

